Global Nutritional Food Market 2019: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By Balchem Inc., AdvoCare, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Century Foods, Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Amway, RiceBran Technologies, Nestlé

Global nutritional food market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among people globally and surging preference for fortified food products.

The nutritional food report study and analyze the nutritional food market value and volume by key regions, countries, product type and application, historic data and forecast from 2019 to 2024. The main objective of the nutritional food report is to define, describe and analyze the sales, volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years. It shares detailed information about the key factor influencing the growth of the market. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies. It analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This nutritional food research report forecast 2019-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data of business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. The report presents market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/ key players in the market.

Major Market Competitors: Global Nutritional Food Market

Some of the major players operating in global nutritional food market are Abbott Laboratories, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Private Limited, Health Food Manufacturers’ Association, Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Elan Nutrition, Inc., Balchem Inc., AdvoCare, Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Century Foods, Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Amway, RiceBran Technologies, Nestlé, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Medifast, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Florida Food, LLC, Food Sciences, DuPont, Cornfields, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., PharmLine Marketing Pte Ltd, APC, Inc., Solae, Twinlab Corporation, U.S. Spice Mills, Inc., WellGen, Inc., William Reed Business Media among others

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Growing Incidence Of Lifestyle Related Diseases

Urbanization And Food Industry Advertising

Dietary Restrictions

Food Allergies

Emerging Countries

Table of Contents

Introduction

1.Market Segmentation

2.Market Overview

3.Executive Summary

4.Premium Insights

5.Global, By Component

6.Product Type

7.Delivery

8.Industry Type

9.Geography

Market Segmentation: Global Nutritional Food Market

By ingredients the global nutritional food market is segmented into minerals, anti-oxidants, fibers & carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, and probiotics & prebiotics.

On the basis of health the global nutritional food market is segmented into allergies, bone & joint, glucose management, cancer, cardiovascular, maternal & infant, and skin.

On the basis of application the global nutritional food market is segmented into sports, pediatric, veterinary, medical, and personalized.

On the basis of end-user the global nutritional food market is segmented into dairy, confectionery, ambulatory centers, homecare settings, and hospitals.

On the basis of geography, global nutritional food market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nutritional Food Market

The global nutritional food market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutritional food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

