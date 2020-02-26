Global Non-woven Fabric Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Application, Demands, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis and Business Segments Till 2025

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Market Overview

The non-woven fabric market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 7%, over the forecast period. Growing application base in the healthcare and personal care industry, along with increasing demand from the automotive industry, is expected to drive the market studied.

– Lack of awareness among consumers, wherein they consider nonwoven fabric products to be harmful to the environment (and not taking into consideration the positive quality attributes of polypropylene, which is used in making non-woven fabrics), is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Spun-bond segment dominated the market, by technology, and it is also likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

– Increasing number of construction projects, specifically in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are expected to increase the demand for the market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

– Non-woven fabric is used to make various products in the healthcare industry, such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings, among others. They are also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, and napkin liners.

– Some of the other properties of nonwoven fabric that have led to an increase in its application in the healthcare industry include:

– Its ability to mitigate the risk of spreading drug-resistant bacteria, viral, and blood-borne diseases.

– Its ability to be tailored, according to medical specifications and requirements.

– Its environmentally-friendly nature, being disposable without causing harm to the environment.

– The demand for new and better-performing products is propelling the non-woven industry. There is a significant demand for non-woven fabric from the healthcare industry. Increasing surgeries and the construction of new medical facilities are the primary driving forces for this market.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period, for hygiene products, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries, like India, China, etc.

– In India, according to the BCH (Indian Nonwovens Industry Association), the market penetration rate of sanitary napkin increased significantly since 2014.

– Other factors, like population growth, increasing aged population, and better awareness about hygiene among women in developing countries, are the other factors driving the demand for non-woven fabrics in healthcare.

Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Consumer

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as an increase in the production of non-woven fabric in the region.

– In terms of consumption and production of non-woven fabric, China held the largest share, globally.

– The textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world’s largest clothing exporter, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism have all eroded its competitiveness.

– The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing and has invested USD 8 billion. China’s northwest region is expected to become the country’s largest textile production base by 2030.

– The year 2016 was the first year of China’s 13th Five Year Plan. It was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry, as it ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private spending, in this regard, is pushing the industry to the peak position in the world. The housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched several measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing in the country.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, projected to increase market at high rates, owing to the rapid growth of end-user industries.

Competitive Landscape

The market studied is highly fragmented, with the top eight players accounting for almost 20% of the global market. The market is extremely competitive, with various major manufacturers engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share. Major players in the market include Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg Performance Materials, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Application Base in the Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.7 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Spun-bond

5.1.2 Wet Laid

5.1.3 Dry Laid

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Polyester (PET)

5.2.2 Polypropylene

5.2.3 Polyethylene

5.2.4 Rayon

5.2.5 Other Materials

5.3 End-User Industry

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Textiles

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries (including Filtration)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj

6.4.2 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd

6.4.3 Berry Global Inc.

6.4.4 Cygnus Group

6.4.5 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.6 Eximius Incorporation

6.4.7 Fitesa

6.4.8 Freudenberg Performance Materials

6.4.9 Ginni Filaments

6.4.10 Glatfelter

6.4.11 Global Non Wovens Limited

6.4.12 Johns Manville

6.4.13 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.14 Paramount Tech Fab Industries

6.4.15 Suominen Corporation

6.4.16 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

6.4.17 Reliance Industries Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expected Rise in Demand from South America and Asia-Pacific

7.2 Increasing Number of Construction Projects, Specifically in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa

