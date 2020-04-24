Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Trends and Prospects Report to 2027 With Key Players Such as Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

A DBMR team uses simple language and easy to understand statistical images to provide thorough information and in-depth data on the industry and Global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been taken into consideration here. The report also shares gross margin, market share, attractiveness index, and value and volume growth of all of the segments studied by the analysts. The report provides players with crucial information and suggests result-oriented tactics to gain a competitive edge in the worldwide market. The Global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market research report also analyses and mentions significant industry trends, market size, and market share.

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.60 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous advancement in NGS technology and upsurge in applications of NGS.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of next generation sequencing (NGS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market By Product & Service (Pre-Sequencing Products & Services, NGS Consumables, Platforms, & Services for Platforms, Sequencing Services, NGS Data Analysis, Storage, and Management), Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Agricultural & Animal Research, Other Applications), End User (Academic Institutes & Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS allows researchers to research on various applications including speed, scalability, and ultra-high throughput and also study biological systems at a next level. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Segmentation: Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution.

In June 2019, Agendia declared the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies.

