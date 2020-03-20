Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems (US)
Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)
Palo Alto Networks (US)
Barracuda Networks (US)
Fortinet (US)
Sonicwall (US)
Zscaler (US)
Forcepoint (US)
Juniper Networks (US)
Hillstone Networks (US)
Sophos (UK)
Gajshield Infotech (India)
WatchGuard Technologies (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Virtual
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Virtual
1.4.4 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT and Telecom
1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size
2.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in China
7.3 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in India
10.3 India Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems (US)
12.1.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development
12.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)
12.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Recent Development
12.3 Palo Alto Networks (US)
12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks (US) Recent Development
12.4 Barracuda Networks (US)
12.4.1 Barracuda Networks (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.4.4 Barracuda Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Barracuda Networks (US) Recent Development
12.5 Fortinet (US)
12.5.1 Fortinet (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.5.4 Fortinet (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fortinet (US) Recent Development
12.6 Sonicwall (US)
12.6.1 Sonicwall (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.6.4 Sonicwall (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Sonicwall (US) Recent Development
12.7 Zscaler (US)
12.7.1 Zscaler (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.7.4 Zscaler (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Zscaler (US) Recent Development
12.8 Forcepoint (US)
12.8.1 Forcepoint (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.8.4 Forcepoint (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Forcepoint (US) Recent Development
12.9 Juniper Networks (US)
12.9.1 Juniper Networks (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.9.4 Juniper Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Juniper Networks (US) Recent Development
12.10 Hillstone Networks (US)
12.10.1 Hillstone Networks (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction
12.10.4 Hillstone Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Hillstone Networks (US) Recent Development
12.11 Sophos (UK)
12.12 Gajshield Infotech (India)
12.13 WatchGuard Technologies (US)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
