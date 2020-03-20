Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems (US)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Barracuda Networks (US)

Fortinet (US)

Sonicwall (US)

Zscaler (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Hillstone Networks (US)

Sophos (UK)

Gajshield Infotech (India)

WatchGuard Technologies (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Virtual

1.4.4 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 IT and Telecom

1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size

2.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in China

7.3 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in India

10.3 India Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems (US)

12.1.1 Cisco Systems (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Development

12.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

12.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Recent Development

12.3 Palo Alto Networks (US)

12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks (US) Recent Development

12.4 Barracuda Networks (US)

12.4.1 Barracuda Networks (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.4.4 Barracuda Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Barracuda Networks (US) Recent Development

12.5 Fortinet (US)

12.5.1 Fortinet (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.5.4 Fortinet (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fortinet (US) Recent Development

12.6 Sonicwall (US)

12.6.1 Sonicwall (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.6.4 Sonicwall (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Sonicwall (US) Recent Development

12.7 Zscaler (US)

12.7.1 Zscaler (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.7.4 Zscaler (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Zscaler (US) Recent Development

12.8 Forcepoint (US)

12.8.1 Forcepoint (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.8.4 Forcepoint (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Forcepoint (US) Recent Development

12.9 Juniper Networks (US)

12.9.1 Juniper Networks (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.9.4 Juniper Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Juniper Networks (US) Recent Development

12.10 Hillstone Networks (US)

12.10.1 Hillstone Networks (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Introduction

12.10.4 Hillstone Networks (US) Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Hillstone Networks (US) Recent Development

12.11 Sophos (UK)

12.12 Gajshield Infotech (India)

12.13 WatchGuard Technologies (US)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

