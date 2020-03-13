Global Network Monitoring Market 2025 Latest Trends and Opportunities

Description

Market Overview

The global Network Monitoring market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Network Monitoring market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Network Monitoring market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Network Monitoring market has been segmented into:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application, Network Monitoring has been segmented into:

Governments

Corporations

Individuals

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Network Monitoring market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Network Monitoring markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Network Monitoring market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Network Monitoring market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Network Monitoring Market Share Analysis

Network Monitoring competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Network Monitoring sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Network Monitoring sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Network Monitoring are:

Deep Software

ManageEngine

Black Duck

Webroot Software

Soneco

Netreo

Splunk

EventTracker

VictorOps

SysAid Technologies

Domotz

EventSentry

Datadog

NetCrunch

Table of Contents

1 Network Monitoring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Monitoring

1.2 Classification of Network Monitoring by Type

1.2.1 Global Network Monitoring Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Network Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud-Based

1.3 Global Network Monitoring Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Network Monitoring Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Governments

1.3.3 Corporations

1.3.4 Individuals

1.4 Global Network Monitoring Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Network Monitoring Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Network Monitoring (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Network Monitoring Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Network Monitoring Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Network Monitoring Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Network Monitoring Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Network Monitoring Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Deep Software

2.1.1 Deep Software Details

2.1.2 Deep Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Deep Software SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Deep Software Product and Services

2.1.5 Deep Software Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 ManageEngine

2.2.1 ManageEngine Details

2.2.2 ManageEngine Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 ManageEngine SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 ManageEngine Product and Services

2.2.5 ManageEngine Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Black Duck

2.3.1 Black Duck Details

2.3.2 Black Duck Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Black Duck SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Black Duck Product and Services

2.3.5 Black Duck Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Webroot Software

2.4.1 Webroot Software Details

2.4.2 Webroot Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Webroot Software SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Webroot Software Product and Services

2.4.5 Webroot Software Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Soneco

2.5.1 Soneco Details

2.5.2 Soneco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Soneco SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Soneco Product and Services

2.5.5 Soneco Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Netreo

2.6.1 Netreo Details

2.6.2 Netreo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Netreo SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Netreo Product and Services

2.6.5 Netreo Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Splunk

2.7.1 Splunk Details

2.7.2 Splunk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Splunk SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Splunk Product and Services

2.7.5 Splunk Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 EventTracker

2.8.1 EventTracker Details

2.8.2 EventTracker Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 EventTracker SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 EventTracker Product and Services

2.8.5 EventTracker Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 VictorOps

2.9.1 VictorOps Details

2.9.2 VictorOps Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 VictorOps SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 VictorOps Product and Services

2.9.5 VictorOps Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 SysAid Technologies

2.10.1 SysAid Technologies Details

2.10.2 SysAid Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 SysAid Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 SysAid Technologies Product and Services

2.10.5 SysAid Technologies Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Domotz

2.11.1 Domotz Details

2.11.2 Domotz Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Domotz SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Domotz Product and Services

2.11.5 Domotz Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 EventSentry

2.12.1 EventSentry Details

2.12.2 EventSentry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 EventSentry SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 EventSentry Product and Services

2.12.5 EventSentry Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Datadog

2.13.1 Datadog Details

2.13.2 Datadog Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Datadog SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Datadog Product and Services

2.13.5 Datadog Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 NetCrunch

2.14.1 NetCrunch Details

2.14.2 NetCrunch Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 NetCrunch SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 NetCrunch Product and Services

2.14.5 NetCrunch Network Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Network Monitoring Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Network Monitoring Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Network Monitoring Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Network Monitoring Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Network Monitoring by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Network Monitoring Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Network Monitoring Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Network Monitoring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Network Monitoring Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 On-Premises Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Network Monitoring Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Network Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Network Monitoring Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Governments Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Corporations Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Individuals Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Network Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Network Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Network Monitoring Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Network Monitoring Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Network Monitoring Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Network Monitoring Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Network Monitoring Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Network Monitoring Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

