Global Network Automation Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025

This report studies the global Network Automation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Network Automation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

Micro Focus

NetBrain Technologies

SolarWinds

Riverbed Technology

BMC Software

Apstra

BlueCat

Entuity

Veriflow





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud





Market segment by Application, Network Automation can be split into

Manufacturing

Information Technology

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Network Automation in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Network Automation Manufacturers

Network Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Network Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\\\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Network Automation market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Network Automation

1.1 Network Automation Market Overview

1.1.1 Network Automation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Network Automation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Network Automation Market by Type

1.3.1 On-Premises

1.3.2 Cloud

1.4 Network Automation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Manufacturing

1.4.2 Information Technology

1.4.3 Telecom

1.4.4 Media and Entertainment

1.4.5 Energy and Utilities

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global Network Automation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Network Automation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cisco Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Juniper Networks

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Micro Focus

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 NetBrain Technologies

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 SolarWinds

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Riverbed Technology

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 BMC Software

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Apstra

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 BlueCat

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Network Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Entuity

3.12 Veriflow

Chapter Four: Global Network Automation Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Network Automation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Network Automation in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Network Automation

Chapter Five: United States Network Automation Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Network Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Network Automation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Network Automation Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Network Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Network Automation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Network Automation Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Network Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Network Automation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Network Automation Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Network Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Network Automation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Network Automation Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Network Automation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Network Automation Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Network Automation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Network Automation Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Network Automation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Network Automation Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Network Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Network Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Network Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Network Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Network Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Network Automation Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Network Automation Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Network Automation Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Network Automation Market Dynamics

12.1 Network Automation Market Opportunities

12.2 Network Automation Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Network Automation Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Network Automation Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

