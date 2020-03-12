Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Demand, Statistics, Re-sale Methods, International Responses, Top Companies, Business Opportunities & Future Investments 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) market. The Network Attached Storage (NAS) market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

The growth of the NAS market can be attributed to the increasing dependence on digital content being stored in the cloud environment by SMBs.

The NAS market for the BFSI sector held the largest market share compared to other end-user industries in 2016.

In 2018, the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

DELL

NETAPP

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

Hitachi Data Systems

WESTERN DIGITAL

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC

NETGEAR

SYNOLOGY

BUFFALO AMERICAS

QNAP SYSTEMS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Scale-up Type

Scale-out Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Scale-up Type

1.4.3 Scale-out Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Medical Authorities

1.5.4 Education Authorities

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 IT

1.5.8 Energy

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size

2.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 DELL

12.1.1 DELL Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.1.4 DELL Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 DELL Recent Development

12.2 NETAPP

12.2.1 NETAPP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.2.4 NETAPP Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 NETAPP Recent Development

12.3 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

12.3.1 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.3.4 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi Data Systems

12.4.1 Hitachi Data Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.4.4 Hitachi Data Systems Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development

12.5 WESTERN DIGITAL

12.5.1 WESTERN DIGITAL Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.5.4 WESTERN DIGITAL Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 WESTERN DIGITAL Recent Development

12.6 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC

12.6.1 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.6.4 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC Recent Development

12.7 NETGEAR

12.7.1 NETGEAR Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.7.4 NETGEAR Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NETGEAR Recent Development

12.8 SYNOLOGY

12.8.1 SYNOLOGY Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.8.4 SYNOLOGY Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SYNOLOGY Recent Development

12.9 BUFFALO AMERICAS

12.9.1 BUFFALO AMERICAS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.9.4 BUFFALO AMERICAS Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 BUFFALO AMERICAS Recent Development

12.10 QNAP SYSTEMS

12.10.1 QNAP SYSTEMS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

12.10.4 QNAP SYSTEMS Revenue in Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 QNAP SYSTEMS Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

