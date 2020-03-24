Global Network Analytics Market, Service Providers, Industry-Size, Top-Players, Share Business Strategies, Growth-Opportunities and Regional-Outlook 2025

The Report takes stock of the Network Analytics Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Analytics market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The need to address the increasing challenges in effectively maintaining higher QoS and QoE will drive the network analytics market.
The network intelligence solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2015 to 2020 with the largest market share than the network analytics services segment, due to growing network challenges faced by the organizations worldwide.
In 2018, the global Network Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACCENTURE
ALCATEL-LUCENT
BRADFORD NETWORKS
CISCO SYSTEMS
IBM
SANDVINE
SAS INSTITUTE
TIBCO SOFTWARE
JUNIPER NETWORKS
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud Providers
Telecom Service Providers
ISPs
Satellite Communication Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
