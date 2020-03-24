Global Network Analytics Market, Service Providers, Industry-Size, Top-Players, Share Business Strategies, Growth-Opportunities and Regional-Outlook 2025

The Report takes stock of the Network Analytics Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Analytics market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2554160

The need to address the increasing challenges in effectively maintaining higher QoS and QoE will drive the network analytics market.

The network intelligence solutions are expected to dominate the market from 2015 to 2020 with the largest market share than the network analytics services segment, due to growing network challenges faced by the organizations worldwide.

In 2018, the global Network Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACCENTURE

ALCATEL-LUCENT

BRADFORD NETWORKS

CISCO SYSTEMS

IBM

SANDVINE

SAS INSTITUTE

TIBCO SOFTWARE

JUNIPER NETWORKS

BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Providers

Telecom Service Providers

ISPs

Satellite Communication Providers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-network-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Solutions

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cloud Providers

1.5.3 Telecom Service Providers

1.5.4 ISPs

1.5.5 Satellite Communication Providers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Analytics Market Size

2.2 Network Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Analytics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network Analytics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Network Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Network Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Network Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Network Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Network Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Network Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Network Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Network Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network Analytics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Network Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ACCENTURE

12.1.1 ACCENTURE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 ACCENTURE Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ACCENTURE Recent Development

12.2 ALCATEL-LUCENT

12.2.1 ALCATEL-LUCENT Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 ALCATEL-LUCENT Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ALCATEL-LUCENT Recent Development

12.3 BRADFORD NETWORKS

12.3.1 BRADFORD NETWORKS Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 BRADFORD NETWORKS Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 BRADFORD NETWORKS Recent Development

12.4 CISCO SYSTEMS

12.4.1 CISCO SYSTEMS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 CISCO SYSTEMS Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CISCO SYSTEMS Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 SANDVINE

12.6.1 SANDVINE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 SANDVINE Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SANDVINE Recent Development

12.7 SAS INSTITUTE

12.7.1 SAS INSTITUTE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 SAS INSTITUTE Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SAS INSTITUTE Recent Development

12.8 TIBCO SOFTWARE

12.8.1 TIBCO SOFTWARE Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 TIBCO SOFTWARE Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TIBCO SOFTWARE Recent Development

12.9 JUNIPER NETWORKS

12.9.1 JUNIPER NETWORKS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 JUNIPER NETWORKS Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 JUNIPER NETWORKS Recent Development

12.10 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

12.10.1 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS Revenue in Network Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2554160

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155