Global Needles Market Size, Status, Demand, Current and Future Investments Forecast till 2025

The global needles market is segmented into several classification including product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the product type the global needles market is categorized by safety hypodermic needles, retractable, non-retractable, safety hypodermic needles, active hypodermic needles, passive hypodermic needles, non-safety hypodermic needles. Based on the application the needles market is classified into drug delivery, vaccination, blood specimen collection.

A needle market types named hypodermic needle is a hollow needle which is widely used across medical settings to carry several applications such as vaccination, blood specimen collection, and drug delivery. These needles efficiently functions with two significant mechanisms named safety and non-safety needles. They are used to inject drugs in the nerves, and also to withdraw fluids as samples for examination and research purposes. The growing demand for hypodermic needles has increased significantly owing to prevent needle-stick injuries. Moreover, the current government participation for implementing stringent regulations mandating the use of safety needles to prevent needle re-usage, and growth in demand for injectable drugs & vaccines drives the market growth.

However, the impact of driving factors of needles industry is anticipated to overshadow the effect of restraints. Moreover, high prevalence of blood-borne diseases and untapped emerging economies are expected to provide newly formed market opportunities to hypodermic needle manufactures in the near future.

Discussing the geographical view, North America and Europe influenced the global needles market. However, this is due to various government legislative reforms are providing regulatory guidelines to manufacturing companies. The U.S. Needlestick Safety Prevention Act provides specific regulatory guidelines to needle manufacturers for the development purposes. The United States holds the largest market for needle followed by North America, and Canada.

Furthermore, hospitals, diabetic patients, family practices, psychiatrics, others. On the basis of geography, the global needles market is widely range to North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Rest of Asia Pacific, LAMEA, Brazil, Turkey, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA.

Leading players of the global needles market include Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, International Medsurg Connection, Nipro Medical Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Vita Needle Company, Unilife Corporation, Hi-Tech Syringes, Albert David, DeRoyal, and Vygon.

Key Segmentation of the Global Needles Market 2018-2025

By Product Needle Market Type

Safety Hypodermic Needles, by Type

Retractable

Non-retractable

Safety Hypodermic Needles, by Mode of Activation

Active Hypodermic Needles

Passive Hypodermic Needles

Non-Safety Hypodermic Needles

By Application

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By End User

Hospitals

Diabetic Patients

Family Practices

Psychiatrics

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Needles Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Global Needles Market by the end of forecast period. (2017 – 2025).

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

