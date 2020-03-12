Global Naval Radar Systems Market By Application, Growth-Factors, Revenue, Types, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Market Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Naval Radar Systems market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Naval Radar Systems market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Naval Radar Systems market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Naval Radar Systems market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Naval Radar Systems market. The Naval Radar Systems market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

Naval radar systems are designed to provide a clear picture of air and missile threats in the ocean. The systems provide backup to primary surveillance radar systems, assist in onboard tactical task functions, perform sea and short-range air surveillance, facilitate helicopter landing, and provide versatile interface capability for C-Flex and other onboard systems.

The increasing demand for automated systems is a critical factor driving the growth of this market over the forecast period. The shipping industry handles a significant part of international trade through approximately 1000 seaports around the world. But in the recent times a rise in marine trading activities has led to a significant increase in incidents of piracy at sea. Such terrorist and pirate attacks have led to the evolution of advanced naval radar and surveillance systems that assist in border and maritime operations.

In 2018, the global Naval Radar Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Naval Radar Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Naval Radar Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales

Airbus Defense and Space

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab

Kelvin Hughes

Terma

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Moog

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Yacht/recreational

Fishing vessel

Market segment by Application, split into

Weapon guidance

Surveillance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Naval Radar Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Naval Radar Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Naval Radar Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Naval Radar Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Yacht/recreational

1.4.3 Fishing vessel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Naval Radar Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Weapon guidance

1.5.3 Surveillance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Naval Radar Systems Market Size

2.2 Naval Radar Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Naval Radar Systems Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Naval Radar Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Naval Radar Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Naval Radar Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Naval Radar Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Naval Radar Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Naval Radar Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Naval Radar Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Naval Radar Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Finmeccanica

12.1.1 Finmeccanica Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Finmeccanica Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Finmeccanica Recent Development

12.2 Lockheed Martin

12.2.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.3.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.4 Raytheon

12.4.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Raytheon Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.5 Thales

12.5.1 Thales Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Recent Development

12.6 Airbus Defense and Space

12.6.1 Airbus Defense and Space Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Airbus Defense and Space Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Airbus Defense and Space Recent Development

12.7 BAE Systems

12.7.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.7.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.8 General Dynamics

12.8.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.8.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.9 Israel Aerospace Industries

12.9.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development

12.10 Saab

12.10.1 Saab Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Naval Radar Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Saab Revenue in Naval Radar Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Saab Recent Development

12.11 Kelvin Hughes

12.12 Terma

12.13 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.14 Moog

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

