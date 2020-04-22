Global Natural Fatty Acids Market research report with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2024

The natural fatty acids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for glycerin to manufacture propylene glycol & epichlorohydrin, government regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly products, broader use of C18s in oilfield & drilling applications, and increasing demand from the cosmetics & personal care market On the flipside, the fluctuating supply and prices of feed stock materials serve as one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Household, cosmetics, and personal care products segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with growing demand from personal care products driven by the hygiene awareness, and increased demand with rise in women employment.

– Preferences of bio-based raw materials likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand is majorly driven by the growing demand and production of cosmetics, personal care products, detergents, and soaps.

Key Market Trends

Household, Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties of natural fatty acids make it widely popular for use in the household, cosmetics & personal care market.

– Besides, fatty acid provides an opacifying effect and consistency, and increases the thickness of the product. Hence, such properties of natural fatty acids makes them extensively popular for use in cosmetics and personal care products.

– The personal care products market is expected to cross over USD 200 billion by 2020, with Asia-Pacific and Europe leading the market, which is expected to be driven by high demand for such products in these markets.

– Evolution in consumer lifestyles as a result of rising incomes, increasing urbanization contributing to the increasing consumption of personal care and cosmetic products in the market, and rising awareness about importance of hygiene have led to the robust growth in demand for household, cosmetics and personal care products.

– Hence, with the growth in production of personal care and cosmetic products, the use of natural fatty acids will also continue to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, the demand for natural fatty acids is widely driven by its increasing application in industries, such as cosmetics & personal care, detergent & soaps, oilfield, and lubricants.

– Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing strong growth in the demand for personal care and cosmetic products, majorly driven by the influence of western culture leading to increased usage of cosmetic products by teenagers, increased awareness of being presentable with growing women employment, and hygiene awareness, owing to which the production of such products have also been increasing in the region.

– Besides, Asia-Pacific is also the largest producer of products, such as soaps, rubber, and plastics. The production of rubber and plastics have been increasing noticeably in the region with growing usage from industries, such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

– The construction industry in the region has been witnessing strong growth owing to the growing residential and commercial construction in countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Besides, automotive production in the countries, like India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, have also been increasing substantially.

– With this, the demand for plastic & rubber is expected to increase, which is further likely to drive the demand for natural fatty acids market during the forecast period.

– Hence, all such trends in the region are projected to drive the growth of the natural fatty acids market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The natural fatty acids market is a consolidated market, where key major players holding significant share of the market demand. Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chemicals, AkzoNobel N.V., and Ashland, amongst others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Glycerin to Manufacture Propylene Glycol and Epichlorohydrin

4.1.2 Government Regulations Promoting the Use of Eco-friendly Products

4.1.3 Broader Use of C18s in Oilfield and Drilling Applications

4.1.4 Increasing Demand from the Cosmetics and Personal Care Market

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Supply and Prices of Feed Stock Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Production Process

4.7 Government Regulations and Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Stearic Acid

5.1.2 Distilled Fatty Acid

5.1.3 C8 Caprylic Fatty Acid

5.1.4 Tall Oil Fatty Acid

5.1.5 Oleic Acid

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care

5.2.2 Soap and Detergent

5.2.3 Oilfield

5.2.4 Rubber and Plastic

5.2.5 Lubricants

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc.

6.4.5 Baerlocher GmbH

6.4.6 Chemithon Corporation

6.4.7 Behn-Meyer Holding AG

6.4.8 Chemol Company Inc.

6.4.9 Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

6.4.10 Croda Industrial Chemicals

6.4.11 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.12 Faci SpA

6.4.13 LG Chemicals

6.4.14 SABIC

6.4.15 Zibo Fenbao Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.16 Yueyang Ch-Cheng Oleochemicals Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Preference for Bio-based Raw Materials in Polymer Manufacturing

