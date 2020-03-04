Global Music Production Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period 2020-2027

The Global Music Production Software Market is expected to grow from USD 2.34 Billion in 2019 to USD 5.03 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Music production software, which is also known as a digital audio workshop (DAW), is a software that is used for digital recording, musical composition, and creating electronic music and other musical applications. Music software has many application like digital recording, the creation of electronic music, musical composition, and other musical applications. Music software is around for nearly 40 years. It has been perceived to have intense impacts on education on music and creative expression. Musical software provides opportunity for people who do not have connection with traditional musical instruments, giving people new and easier means to compose and perform music in ways that has never been seen before.

Digital audio content is gaining popularity. Due to the increase in the number of Internet downloads and propagation of music-related applications. This is leading to surge in the number of artists and music producers making music albums which in turn growing the demand for music production software. The fast growth in online streaming through licensed services will also increase the demand for digital audio content in the forecasting years. The music production software market is getting popularity owing to technical improvements in web usage that provide advanced teaching methodologies and software with easy interfaces. The low cost and easily deployable software allow users to use it for a variety of purposes such as recording tracks and sound mixing. Moreover, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, and music streaming trend carry on to offer new opportunities for the music production software market growth.

The market has been segmented on the basic of type, application and region. Type segment includes editing, mixing and recording. The editing segment held largest market share of 44.10% and valued at USD 1.03 Billion in 2019. Application segment includes professional use and casual use. Professional use held the largest market share of 79.25% and reached 1.85 Billion units in 2019. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America held the largest market share of around 42% and valued around USD 982.5 Million in 2019.

The market for global Music Production Software market is segmented into key players. The major player includes Ableton AG, Cakewalk, Inc., PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc, Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH, Apple Inc, Avid Technology, Inc, Cockos Incorporated, FL Studio, MOTU, Inc and Propellerhead Software AB among others.

