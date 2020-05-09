Global Multiscreen Advertising Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Multiscreen Advertising Market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.20% over the forecast period 2020-2025. According to Zenith’s Media, mobile internet consumption will account for 26% of global media consumption in 2019, up from 19% in 2016. People around the world will spend an average of 122 minutes a day accessing the mobile internet via browsers and apps, an amount that has grown from just ten minutes a day since 2010.

– With the increase in advertising expenditure of companies in the competitive world to increase profitability, the multiscreen advertising market is also increasing. According to a study from Google, 90% of users who move between devices do so to accomplish a goal. While watching a TV show on a large LCD television, they may react to it on a social network using a smartphone; or adjust the recording settings of their DVR with a tablet. These activities are no longer restricted to a single screen.

– Increase in Big Data analytics has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time to mobile. This has led to fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the market for multiscreen advertising.

– However, the increase in mobile media consumption along with onscreen advertising in every application has changed the consumers buying behavior and brand awareness which is driving the multiscreen advertising market.

– Moreover, intrusive nature of the advertisement, rising number of Adblocker in the devices are hindering the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Multiscreen Advertising Market Report

A multi-screen advertisement campaign is an advertisement campaign which is simultaneously displayed on an array of devices. Most common digital multi-screen campaigns are displayed on desktop computers, smartphones, tablets, and televisions. It is broadcasted on various platform depending upon the type of content.

Key Market Trends

Mobile/Tablet Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– Targeting advertisement to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile advertisement targeting. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies like Facebook and Twitter a big advantage in audience targeting compared with other mobile display ad providers.

– Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network is able to recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID.

– Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and application developers, have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables more sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.

– Moreover, increasing market share of mobile/tablet devices, growing content consumption on the mobile devices and telcos helping the marketers to reach the target audience with their device location is driving the market by increasing consumer brand awareness, brand association and buying behavior towards multiscreen advertising.

North America to Account for the Largest Market

– The United States leads the market by advertising spending, and spent was more than the six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well.

– With this high spending in the North American region, companies are moving towards targeted and multiscreen advertising. Fast adoption of new technology in the region and growing focus on reduction of costs is pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising.

– Many technology major companies like Facebook and Google are headquartered in the US, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.

– Moreover, consumers adapting to new innovation, usage of smart devices all around and higher time spent on the screen as compared to other countries is boosting the multiscreen advertising market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The multiscreen advertising market is fragmented. Most of the players have occupied a fair share of the market. Moreover, with the increase in the penetration of devices such as a tablet, mobile, television, and desktop., many players are entering into the market making it more competitive. Some of the key players include Sky Mobile, Orange S.A., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netflix Inc., Roku Inc., Amazon.com, AT&T Inc., NTT DoCoMo, Inc., Verizon Wireless, among others.

– May 2019 – Orange S.A. announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of SecureLink on a EUR 515 million Enterprise Value basis. With EUR 248m revenues in 2018, SecureLink is one of the largest independent cybersecurity services providers in Europe, with a strong presence in the key Nordics, Belgian, Dutch, German and UK markets. The acquisition established Orange as a leader in the European cybersecurity industry, with more than EUR 600m PF revenues in 2018 and on-the-ground presences in 8 European countries representing 75% of the market.

– April 2019 – Microsoft acquired Express logic, a leader in real-time operating systems (RTOS) for IoT and edge devices powered by microcontroller units (MCUs). Express Logic’s ThreadX RTOS has over 6.2 billion deployments, making it one of the most deployed RTOS in the world.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Shifting Trends Towards Mobile Media Consumption

4.2.2 Ability to Target Relevant or Personalized Ads

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intrusive Nature of Ads on User Experience

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Ad-blockers on Devices

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Content

5.1.1 Static

5.1.2 Dynamic

5.1.3 Interactive

5.2 By Platform

5.2.1 Television

5.2.2 Desktop/Laptop

5.2.3 Mobile/Tablet

5.2.4 Gaming Consoles

5.2.5 Other Platforms

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sky Mobile

6.1.2 Orange S.A.

6.1.3 Alphabet Inc.

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Netflix Inc.

6.1.6 Roku Inc.

6.1.7 AT&T Inc

6.1.8 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

6.1.9 Verizon Wireless

6.1.10 Vodafone Group PLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

