Global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center Market 2020 by Size, Share, Development in Top Countries, Major Companies, Demand Analysis & Industry Segment till 2025

Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.
The hardware infrastructure in SDDCs is managed through intelligent software systems and these data centers support both cloud computing services and legacy applications. The implementation of SDDCs helps organizations improve efficiency and reduce costs and also enables the delivery of workloads through the cloud. With the focus to achieve better control over business-critical operations, enterprises adopting cloud-based infrastructure are greatly considering the establishment of SDDCs.
In 2018, the global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CenturyLink
Digital Realty
Equinix
Global Switch
NTT Communications
Rackspace
Internap
Interoute Communications
Interxion
NaviSite
PCCW Global
Peak 10
SERVERCENTRAL
Singtel
Sungard Availability Services
Switch
T.C.C. Technology
Telefonica
Telehouse (KDDI)
Telstra International
TierPoint
Verizon
ViaWest
Zayo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multi-tenant data centers
Wholesale colocation
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-tenant Wholesale Data Center are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
