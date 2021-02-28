Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Demands, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Summary

Multi-tenant data centers are data centers that are operated by third parties for multiple enterprise tenants. They are also called as colocation data centers. There are generally two types of multi-tenant data centers: Retail colocation, and Wholesale data centers. Retail colocation facilities are shared facilities where enterprises can rent space and host their IT equipment within the racks provided by the colocation vendors. A wholesale data center is a facility that is offered by the colocation vendor for exclusive and dedicated use.

The hardware infrastructure in SDDCs is managed through intelligent software systems and these data centers support both cloud computing services and legacy applications. The implementation of SDDCs helps organizations improve efficiency and reduce costs and also enables the delivery of workloads through the cloud. With the focus to achieve better control over business-critical operations, enterprises adopting cloud-based infrastructure are greatly considering the establishment of SDDCs.

In 2018, the global Multi-tenant Data Center market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Multi-tenant Data Center market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CenturyLink

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

NTT Communications

Rackspace

Internap

Interoute Communications

Interxion

NaviSite

PCCW Global

Peak 10

SERVERCENTRAL

Singtel

Sungard Availability Services

Switch

T.C.C. Technology

Telefonica

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telstra International

TierPoint

Verizon

ViaWest

Zayo

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wholesale

Retail

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Commercial

Personal

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Multi-tenant Data Center in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-tenant Data Center are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Multi-tenant Data Center market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Multi-tenant Data Center Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Multi-tenant Data Center

1.1 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Overview

1.1.1 Multi-tenant Data Center Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Multi-tenant Data Center Market by Type

1.3.1 Wholesale

1.3.2 Retail

1.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial

1.4.2 Personal

2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CenturyLink

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Digital Realty

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Equinix

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Global Switch

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 NTT Communications

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Rackspace

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Internap

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Interoute Communications

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Interxion

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 NaviSite

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 PCCW Global

3.12 Peak 10

3.13 SERVERCENTRAL

3.14 Singtel

3.15 Sungard Availability Services

3.16 Switch

3.17 T.C.C. Technology

3.18 Telefonica

3.19 Telehouse (KDDI)

3.20 Telstra International

3.21 TierPoint

3.22 Verizon

3.23 ViaWest

3.24 Zayo

4 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Multi-tenant Data Center in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Multi-tenant Data Center

5 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China Multi-tenant Data Center Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific Multi-tenant Data Center Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central & South America Multi-tenant Data Center Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Multi-tenant Data Center Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East & Africa Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central & South America Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East & Africa Multi-tenant Data Center Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Dynamics

12.1 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Opportunities

12.2 Multi-tenant Data Center Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Multi-tenant Data Center Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

