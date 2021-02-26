Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Multi-Screen Advertising market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Sky Mobile

Orange Telecom

Google

Microsoft

Netflix

Roku

Amazon

AT&T

NTT DoCoMo

Vodafone

Verizon

Omnicom Group

Dentsu

Aegis group

Innocean Worldwide

365 Media

WPP Group

Hulu

aQuantive

Cramer-Krasselt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advertising

Software

Products

Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphones

TV

Tablet

PC

Laptop

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Multi-Screen Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Multi-Screen Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-Screen Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Advertising

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Products

1.4.5 Services

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 TV

1.5.4 Tablet

1.5.5 PC

1.5.6 Laptop

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size

2.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Multi-Screen Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Multi-Screen Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in China

7.3 China Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

7.4 China Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in India

10.3 India Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

10.4 India Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Multi-Screen Advertising Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Multi-Screen Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Sky Mobile

12.1.1 Sky Mobile Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.1.4 Sky Mobile Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sky Mobile Recent Development

12.2 Orange Telecom

12.2.1 Orange Telecom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.2.4 Orange Telecom Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Orange Telecom Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Netflix

12.5.1 Netflix Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.5.4 Netflix Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Netflix Recent Development

12.6 Roku

12.6.1 Roku Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.6.4 Roku Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Roku Recent Development

12.7 Amazon

12.7.1 Amazon Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.7.4 Amazon Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.8 AT&T

12.8.1 AT&T Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.9 NTT DoCoMo

12.9.1 NTT DoCoMo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.9.4 NTT DoCoMo Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 NTT DoCoMo Recent Development

12.10 Vodafone

12.10.1 Vodafone Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Multi-Screen Advertising Introduction

12.10.4 Vodafone Revenue in Multi-Screen Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Vodafone Recent Development

12.11 Verizon

12.12 Omnicom Group

12.13 Dentsu

12.14 Aegis group

12.15 Innocean Worldwide

12.16 36Chapter Five: Media

12.17 WPP Group

12.18 Hulu

12.19 aQuantive

12.20 Cramer-Krasselt

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

