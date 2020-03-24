Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market 2020: Top Trend, Size and Growth, Key Insights, Segmentation, Key Regions and Future Forecast till 2025

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311212

Market Overview

The market for moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) is expected to register a CAGR of around 20%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the lack of freshwater resources in various countries. However, lack of awareness and funding toward moving bed bioreactors is likely to restraint the market.

– Inefficient irrigation within agriculture is also likely to boost the demand for MBBR, during the forecast period.

– Increasing R&D within water treatment technologies is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth, in the coming years.

– North America dominated the market, by occupying the major market share.

Key Market Trends

Municipal Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– The accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds, by discharge of wastewater, is one of the main causes for contamination in water bodies, such as lakes and rivers. For this reason, MBBR is being implemented by various countries to treat municipal wastewater.

– Recently, MBBRs invited increasing research interests in practice for municipal applications on a larger scale. Its application has undergone various degrees of modification and development. Moreover, as the carrier used in MBBR plays a crucial role in the overall performance, choosing the most efficient carrier could enhance the MBBR performance.

– MBBR is primarily used in municipal wastewater treatment of thousands of cities across the world. North America and Europe are adapting this technology at a faster rate than the other regions. The developed regions are active in adopting new technologies.

– As this is a new technology, the developed regions are using this technology to replace old technologies used in wastewater treatment plans. Wastewater in municipal treatment involves a lot of biomass. MBBR is one of the best solutions for the treatment of bio-waste.

– The developed regions of North America and Europe are expected to continue the momentum of adoption of this technology. The successful adoption of this technology, in these regions, is also responsible for its adaptation in the developing countries.

– Hence, municipal wastewater treatment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America had accounted for the major market share, owing to the presence of developed nations, like the United States and Canada.

– The US market utilized MBBR from the 1990s, and pioneered many research and pilot plants. As the country is home to various multinational manufacturing companies, the technology for the production of efficient MBBR designs is developed in this country. The designs are developed for multiple uses, such as municipal water treatment, processed food effluent water treatment, pulp and paper effluent treatment, etc.

– The United States is the one of the highest consumers of water in the world. The water usage in the United States for cooling purposes is estimated to be 360 billion gallons per day. Approximately 80% of the US water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly.

– The packaging market in the United States is driven by the higher demand from the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and medicals, retail bags, and other non-food-related products industries.

– The healthcare sector has been one of the major industries in the country. It has been one of the most R&D intensive industries in the world. According to IFPMA , the share of the US pharma industry is expected to increase to 41% in 2020, on a global scale.

– Hence, owing to the increasing demand from the end-user industries, North America is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for moving bed bioreactors is moderately consolidated, as the market share is divided among few companies. Some of the major players of the market include Veolia, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, and Biowater Technology AS, and SUEZ among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Aquatech International LLC

– Veolia

– Applied Water Solutions Inc.

– Aquapoint Inc.

– Biowater Technology AS

– Headworks Inc.

– DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

– Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

– SUEZ

– Ovivo

– Siemens Water Technologies

– Wock-Oliver Inc.

– World Water Works Inc.

– AqWise – Wise Water Technologies Ltd

– Schlumberger

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/moving-bed-bioreactor-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Lack of Freshwater Resources in Various Countries

4.1.2 Stringent Laws and Regulations on Emission

4.1.3 Inefficient Irrigation within Agriculture

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness

4.2.2 Lack of Funding for Improvement Projects

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)/COD Removal

5.1.2 Nitrification/Denitrification

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Municipal Wastewater Treatment

5.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry

5.2.3 Pulp and Paper Industry

5.2.4 Packaging Industry

5.2.5 Healthcare Industry

5.2.6 Marine Industry

5.2.7 Poultry and Aquaculture

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.2 Veolia

6.4.3 Applied Water Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Aquapoint Inc.

6.4.5 Biowater Technology AS

6.4.6 Headworks Inc.

6.4.7 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.9 SUEZ

6.4.10 Ovivo

6.4.11 Siemens Water Technologies

6.4.12 Wock-Oliver Inc.

6.4.13 World Water Works Inc.

6.4.14 AqWise – Wise Water Technologies Ltd

6.4.15 Schlumberger

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from Industrial Boilers

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311212

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

