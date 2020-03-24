GLOBAL MOUTH ULCER TREATMENT MARKET ANALYSIS 2025 DEMAND BY MATERIAL, APPLICATION, LEADING COMPANIES, REGIONAL SEGMENTATION & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

Market Overview

The mouth ulcer treatment market will show rapid growth due to the rising awareness about mouth ulcers and the increasing geriatric population.

The increasing awareness about the serious condition of mouth ulcers and the availability of different treatments are estimated to fuel the growth of the global market in the next few years. There is an increase in the number of cases of mouth ulcers owing to the rising geriatric population that is expected to accelerate the growth of the mouth ulcer market across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more developed countries have the oldest population profiles by age, however, the older people and rapidly aging population are the largest in the emerging markets. With that, the increase in the older population level in the emerging markets, by 2050, is expected to be more than 250%, when compared to the 71% increase in the developed countries.

Some of the other major factors which are leading to mouth ulcers include stress, infection, injury, allergy, unhealthy lifestyles such as high consumption of junk foods and tobacco, etc. These factors helps in increasing the incidence of mouth ulcers, which helps to increase the overall market for mouth ulcer treatment.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, mouth ulcers are the painful sores that can develop in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity and does not allow to chew or bite. Some mouth ulcers can be severe which needs immediate medical treatment for the reduction of lesion and pain severity. Mouth ulcers can be prevented by avoiding tissue injury, avoiding the food that causes irritation in the mouth and maintaining oral hygiene. Besides the traditional method, various drugs are used to treat mouth ulcer. The market is segmented by drug class, formulation, indication, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Analgesics Segment is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Segment over the Forecast period

Analgesics are likely to witness the highest CAGR, as they are the most prescribed pain killers in the global market. They are used widely in the treatment of mouth sores or ulcers and doctors prescribe them the most to reduce pain and for fast healing. These drugs are also highly reliable for any kind of oral problems. Hence these are also generally used for minimizing unbearable pain for a temporary period and are used in cases of minor lesions.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market

North America is anticipated to lead the global mouth ulcer market due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of effective mouth ulcer treatments. In addition, the increasing demand for mouth ulcer treatments owing to the rising prevalence rate is predicted to fuel the growth of the North America mouth ulcer treatment market in the coming few years.

Competitive Landscape

There are various companies that are found investing in their R&D to develop innovative and advanced treatment drugs for mouth ulcer diseases. The rising number of mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches are found to be the latest trends adopted by the companies in the global mouth ulcer treatment market.

Companies Mentioned:

– 3M

– Blistex Inc.

– Bristol Myers Squibb Company

– Church & Dwight Co., Inc..

– Colgate- Palmolive Company

– Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

– Pfizer Inc

– Dr.Reddy’s

– Svizera Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Mouth Ulcers

4.2.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Rapid Healing Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of Mouth Ulcer Treatment

4.3.2 Presence of Low Cost Substitutes

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Class

5.1.1 Antimicrobial

5.1.2 Antihistamine

5.1.3 Analgesics

5.1.4 Corticosteroids

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Formulation

5.2.1 Sprays

5.2.2 Mouthwash

5.2.3 Gels

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Indication

5.3.1 Aphthous Stomatitis

5.3.2 Oral Lichen Planus

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Blistex Inc.

6.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

6.1.4 Church & Dwight Co., Inc..

6.1.5 Colgate- Palmolive Company

6.1.6 Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc

6.1.8 Dr.Reddy’s

6.1.9 Svizera Labs Pvt. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

