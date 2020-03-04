Global Motorcycle Tires Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period 2020-2027

The Global Motorcycle Tires Market is expected to grow from USD 14.68 Billion in 2019 to USD 20.36 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Motorcycle tires are the exterior part of a motorcycle’s wheels and they are mainly attached to wheel rims, providing traction, and engrossing surface unevenness and anomalies. They are tough to wear and tear and permit the rider to efficiently turn the motorcycle via counter steering. Interaction with the front and rear tires is the vital connection of the motorcycle with the ground, thus the tires must be designed and produce according to safety standards and codes. An ideal tire is one wherein the bike’s suspension performance follows to braking, fuel economy, safety and noise level and provide a seamless riding experience. Tires are made of natural rubber or a combination of both natural and synthetic rubber. Motorcycle tires facilitate to uphold adequate grip, balance, and safety as well as enhances the ride comfort of the rider.

The research and development department embraces extensive development potential for the motorcycle tires market. Also, the market for motorcycle tires has amplified due to rising consumer leaning towards safety and an improved riding experience. Growth in the overall motorcycle market is another factor encouraging growth for the motorcycle tires market. Tires have a tendency to wear at a fast rate as they are exposed to harsh climatic conditions; hence, they have a good replacement rate when matched to other parts of a motorcycle. Moreover, if the condition of tires is not timely checked it can prove dangerous for the rider at the time of operation, so tires must be exchanged at times for safety of the rider and better performance of the motorcycle. The aftermarket for tires is anticipated to hold a major portion of the overall motorcycle market and is expected to grow with incremental prominence over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basic of type, application and region. Type segment includes tubed tire, tubeless tire, and solid tire. The tubed tire segment held largest market share of 52.53% and valued at USD 7.71 Billion in 2019. However, tubeless tire segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. Application segment includes scooters, mopeds, and others. Scooters held the largest market share of 79.72% and reached 333.43 million units in 2019. The increase demand for the motorcycle and use in daily travel purpose are the major driving factors for the increasing demand for the scooters segment in the global motorcycle tires sales market. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC held the largest market share of around 72% and valued around USD 10.5 Billion in 2019. The increasing number of scooters buying in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the motorcycle tire sales market during the forecast period.

The market for global motorcycle tires market is segmented into key players. The major player includes MRF, JK Tyre & Industries, CEAT, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, and among others. The Bridgestone held the largest market share of 18.98% in 2019.

