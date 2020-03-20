Global Motorcycle Apparel Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Motorcycle Apparel market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Motorcycle Apparel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Motorcycle Apparel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Motorcycle Apparel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Jackets

Pants

Shoes

Helmets

Gloves

Protector

Base Layers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Road Motorcycle Apparel

Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Klim

Safety Helmets MFG

Kido Sport

HJC

Chih-Tong

HANIL

Pengcheng Helmets

YOHE

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Scoyco

Dragonrider

Moto-boy

Zhejiang Jixiang

Soaring

Yema

Duhan

Hehui Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Motorcycle Apparel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Motorcycle Apparel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Motorcycle Apparel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motorcycle Apparel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Motorcycle Apparel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Segment by Type

2.2.1 Jackets

2.2.2 Pants

2.2.3 Shoes

2.2.4 Helmets

2.2.5 Gloves

2.2.6 Protector

2.2.7 Base Layers

2.3 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Motorcycle Apparel Segment by Application

2.4.1 Road Motorcycle Apparel

2.4.2 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel

2.5 Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Motorcycle Apparel by Company

3.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Motorcycle Apparel by Regions

4.1 Motorcycle Apparel by Regions

4.2 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Apparel Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Motorcycle Apparel Distributors

10.3 Motorcycle Apparel Customer

11 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Forecast

11.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Motorcycle Apparel Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Klim

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.1.3 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Klim Latest Developments

12.2 Safety Helmets MFG

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.2.3 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Safety Helmets MFG Latest Developments

12.3 Kido Sport

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.3.3 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Kido Sport Latest Developments

12.4 HJC

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.4.3 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 HJC Latest Developments

12.5 Chih-Tong

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.5.3 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Chih-Tong Latest Developments

12.6 HANIL

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.6.3 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 HANIL Latest Developments

12.7 Pengcheng Helmets

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.7.3 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Pengcheng Helmets Latest Developments

12.8 YOHE

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.8.3 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 YOHE Latest Developments

12.9 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.9.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Latest Developments

12.10 Jiujiang Jiadeshi

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.10.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Latest Developments

12.11 Scoyco

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.11.3 Scoyco Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Scoyco Latest Developments

12.12 Dragonrider

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.12.3 Dragonrider Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Dragonrider Latest Developments

12.13 Moto-boy

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.13.3 Moto-boy Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Moto-boy Latest Developments

12.14 Zhejiang Jixiang

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.14.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Latest Developments

12.15 Soaring

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.15.3 Soaring Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Soaring Latest Developments

12.16 Yema

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.16.3 Yema Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Yema Latest Developments

12.17 Duhan

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.17.3 Duhan Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Duhan Latest Developments

12.18 Hehui Group

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Motorcycle Apparel Product Offered

12.18.3 Hehui Group Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Hehui Group Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

