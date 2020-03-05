Global Monorail Market Dynamic Demand, Growth, Development and Challenges with Forecast 2026

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy, Citymapper, Moovit Inc., SkedGo Pty Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, smile mobility, Communauto inc., Beeline Singapore, Mobilleo, Velocia Inc., Transit Systems Pty. Ltd., Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Daimler AG, BlaBlaCar, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Grab, LeCab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mobike, Ridecell, Inc, Floatility GmbH, EasyMile, Careem, InDriver, ofo Inc., Curb Mobility, Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.
Global Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service, Train, Self-Driving Cars, Others), Requirement Type (Daily Commuter, First & Last Mile Connectivity, Inter-City Trips, Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute, Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips, Others), Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vehicle Type (Bus, Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility, Train, Air Flights), Transportation Type (Private, Public), Business Model (B2B, B2C, B2I, B2G, P2P), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application OS (Android, iOS, Others), Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), End-User (Education, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Mobility as a Service Market
Mobility as a service is the concept of providing transportation services to consumers such as individuals, enterprises, government organizations and other different end-users that reduce the usage of personally-owned vehicles to public transportation or even private transportation which is provided in an on-demand service model.
Market Drivers:
- Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth
- Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver
- Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth
- Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Mobility as a Service Market
By Service Type
- Ride Hailing
- Ride Sharing
- Car Sharing
- Micro Mobility
- Bike Sharing
- Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service
- Train
- Self-Driving Cars
- Others
By Requirement Type
- Daily Commuter
- First & Last Mile Connectivity
- Inter-City Trips
- Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute
- Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips
- Others
By Solution Type
- Technology Platforms
- Payment Engines
- Navigation Solutions
- Telecom Connectivity Providers
- Ticketing Solutions
- Insurance Services
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Vehicle Type
- Bus
- Four Wheelers
- Micro Mobility
- Bike
- Train
- Air Flights
By Transportation Type
- Private
- Public
By Business Model
- Business-To-Business (B2B)
- Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
- Business-To-Industry (B2I)
- Business-To-Government (B2G)
- Peer-To-Peer (P2P)
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Application OS
- Android
- iOS
- Others
By Application
- Personalized Application Services
- Dynamic Journey Management
- Flexible Payments
- Transactions
- Journey Planning
By End-User
- Education
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Energy & Power
- Government
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Telecom & IT
- Manufacturing
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION announced that they had expanded their collaboration with DiDi Chuxing relating to “Mobility as a Service” for the China region. The collaboration includes investment of USD 600 million by TOYOTA in DiDi’s business model as well as the establishment of a joint venture providing services for ride-hailing drivers
- In August 2018, MaaS Global Oy announced that they had completed a funding round amounting up to 9 million euros. This extension of funds will help the company expand their global presence by providing “Whim” mobility services to a greater volume of consumers
Competitive Analysis:
Global mobility as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Mobility as a Service Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
