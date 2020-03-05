Global Monorail Market Dynamic Demand, Growth, Development and Challenges with Forecast 2026

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy, Citymapper, Moovit Inc., SkedGo Pty Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, smile mobility, Communauto inc., Beeline Singapore, Mobilleo, Velocia Inc., Transit Systems Pty. Ltd., Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Daimler AG, BlaBlaCar, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Grab, LeCab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mobike, Ridecell, Inc, Floatility GmbH, EasyMile, Careem, InDriver, ofo Inc., Curb Mobility, Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Global Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service, Train, Self-Driving Cars, Others), Requirement Type (Daily Commuter, First & Last Mile Connectivity, Inter-City Trips, Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute, Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips, Others), Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vehicle Type (Bus, Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility, Train, Air Flights), Transportation Type (Private, Public), Business Model (B2B, B2C, B2I, B2G, P2P), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application OS (Android, iOS, Others), Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), End-User (Education, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Mobility as a Service Market

Mobility as a service is the concept of providing transportation services to consumers such as individuals, enterprises, government organizations and other different end-users that reduce the usage of personally-owned vehicles to public transportation or even private transportation which is provided in an on-demand service model.

Market Drivers:

Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Mobility as a Service Market

By Service Type

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Micro Mobility Bike Sharing

Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service

Train

Self-Driving Cars

Others

By Requirement Type

Daily Commuter

First & Last Mile Connectivity

Inter-City Trips

Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute

Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips

Others

By Solution Type

Technology Platforms

Payment Engines

Navigation Solutions

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Ticketing Solutions

Insurance Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vehicle Type

Bus

Four Wheelers

Micro Mobility Bike

Train

Air Flights

By Transportation Type

Private

Public

By Business Model

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Business-To-Industry (B2I)

Business-To-Government (B2G)

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application OS

Android

iOS

Others

By Application

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Transactions

Journey Planning

By End-User

Education

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Power

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION announced that they had expanded their collaboration with DiDi Chuxing relating to “Mobility as a Service” for the China region. The collaboration includes investment of USD 600 million by TOYOTA in DiDi’s business model as well as the establishment of a joint venture providing services for ride-hailing drivers

In August 2018, MaaS Global Oy announced that they had completed a funding round amounting up to 9 million euros. This extension of funds will help the company expand their global presence by providing “Whim” mobility services to a greater volume of consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global mobility as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Mobility as a Service Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

