Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast -2027

Pune City, January, 2020 – Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human); Production (In Vivo, In Vitro); Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Microbial Diseases, Others); End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others) and Geography

The global Monoclonal Antibodies Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline plc.

– Amgen, Inc.

– DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED.

– Abbott

– AstraZeneca

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Bayer AG

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

The antibodies are proteins produced by body’s immune system in response to antigens in the form of bacteria, viruses, parasites and others that are identified as foreign. Monoclonal antibodies are protein produced by immune system that targets a specific antigen in body. Monoclonal antibodies are used in immunotherapy such as in diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases. However, some of the monoclonal antibodies has side effects such as vomiting, rash, weakness, fever, insomnia and others.

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market are expected to grow in upcoming years due to increase in prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases, awareness among the patients and physicians about latest therapies, increase in demand for personalized medicine which is customized treatment offer to the individual, growth in development of therapeutic antibodies and others. On the other hand increasing R&D activities in genomics and new strategies for delivery of monoclonal antibodies are likely to offer growth opportunities in monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market.

The global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is segmented on the basis of source, production, indication and end user. Based on source, the market is segmented as murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. On the basis of production, the global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is segmented into in-vivo and in-vitro. Based on indication, the market is segmented as cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases and others. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, research institutes and others.

