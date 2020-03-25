Global Modified Bitumen Market 2020-2025:Product Types, Sales & Volume, Market Share, Industry Size, and Regional Growth Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Modified Bitumen market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10500 million by 2024, from US$ 9304.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modified Bitumen business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modified Bitumen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Modified Bitumen value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Total

Baolirus

Shell

ExxonMobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

SK

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Colas

Lagan Asphalt Group

Nynas

Guochuang Hi-tech

Nichireki

Xi’an Guolin Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Modified Bitumen consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Modified Bitumen market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modified Bitumen manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modified Bitumen with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Modified Bitumen submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Modified Bitumen Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Modified Bitumen Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Modified Bitumen Segment by Type

2.2.1 SBS Modified Bitumen

2.2.2 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

2.2.3 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Modified Bitumen Segment by Application

2.4.1 Road Construction & Paving

2.4.2 Roofing

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Modified Bitumen Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Modified Bitumen by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Modified Bitumen Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Modified Bitumen Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Modified Bitumen Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Modified Bitumen by Regions

4.1 Modified Bitumen by Regions

4.1.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Modified Bitumen Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Modified Bitumen by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Modified Bitumen Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Modified Bitumen Distributors

10.3 Modified Bitumen Customer

11 Global Modified Bitumen Market Forecast

11.1 Global Modified Bitumen Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Modified Bitumen Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Modified Bitumen Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Total

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.1.3 Total Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Total News

12.2 Baolirus

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.2.3 Baolirus Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Baolirus News

12.3 Shell

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.3.3 Shell Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Shell News

12.4 ExxonMobil

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.4.3 ExxonMobil Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 ExxonMobil News

12.5 TIPCO ASPHALT

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.5.3 TIPCO ASPHALT Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 TIPCO ASPHALT News

12.6 SK

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.6.3 SK Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 SK News

12.7 Gazprom Neft PJSC

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.7.3 Gazprom Neft PJSC Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Gazprom Neft PJSC News

12.8 Colas

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.8.3 Colas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Colas News

12.9 Lagan Asphalt Group

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.9.3 Lagan Asphalt Group Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Lagan Asphalt Group News

12.10 Nynas

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Modified Bitumen Product Offered

12.10.3 Nynas Modified Bitumen Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Nynas News

12.11 Guochuang Hi-tech

12.12 Nichireki

12.13 Xi’an Guolin Industry

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

