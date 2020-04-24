Global Mobility As A Service Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

Global Mobility as a Service Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Mobility as a Service Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Mobility as a Service Market

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobility as a service market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.

This report studies Global Mobility as a Service Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global Mobility as a Service Market By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service, Train, Self-Driving Cars, Others), Requirement Type (Daily Commuter, First & Last Mile Connectivity, Inter-City Trips, Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute, Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips, Others), Solution Type (Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Vehicle Type (Bus, Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility, Train, Air Flights), Transportation Type (Private, Public), Business Model (B2B, B2C, B2I, B2G, P2P), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application OS (Android, iOS, Others), Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), End-User (Education, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Mobility as a Service Market

Mobility as a service is the concept of providing transportation services to consumers such as individuals, enterprises, government organizations and other different end-users that reduce the usage of personally-owned vehicles to public transportation or even private transportation which is provided in an on-demand service model.

Market Drivers:

Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Mobility as a Service Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Table Of Contents: Global Mobility as a Service Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION announced that they had expanded their collaboration with DiDi Chuxing relating to “Mobility as a Service” for the China region. The collaboration includes investment of USD 600 million by TOYOTA in DiDi’s business model as well as the establishment of a joint venture providing services for ride-hailing drivers

In August 2018, MaaS Global Oy announced that they had completed a funding round amounting up to 9 million euros. This extension of funds will help the company expand their global presence by providing “Whim” mobility services to a greater volume of consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global mobility as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobility as a service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Mobility as a Service Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

To describe and forecast the Global Mobility as a Service Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Mobility as a Service Market growth Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies. To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the Global Mobility as a Service Market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key focus of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

