Global Mobile Testing Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

The global Mobile Testing market size is expected to grow from USD 4907.39 million in 2019 to USD 11084.09 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.37% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the Mobile Testing in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, Type and Application.

Market segment by players, this report covers

IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, NTT Data, QualiTest, Cigniti, ITechArt, Micro, Focus, QA InfoTech, Perfecto, TestFort QA Lab, RTTS, ScienceSoft, Infuse, Test Triangle, Testlio, AWS, Experitest, Kobiton….

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market segment by Type, covers

Manual

Automation

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

Other

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview 1

1.1. Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Testing 1

1.2. Classification of Mobile Testing by Type 1

1.2.1. Global Mobile Testing Revenue Comparison by Type (2020-2026) 1

1.2.2. Global Mobile Testing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019 2

1.2.3. Manual 2

1.2.4. Automation 2

1.3. Global Mobile Testing Market by Application 3

1.3.1. Global Mobile Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Application (2020-2026) 3

1.3.2. BFSI 4

1.3.3. Telecom 4

1.3.4. IT 4

1.3.5. Retail 4

1.3.6. Media 4

1.3.7. Other 5

1.4. Global Mobile Testing Market by Regions 5

1.4.1. Global Mobile Testing Market Size (USD Million) Comparison by Regions (2020-2026) 5

1.4.2. North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 6

1.4.3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 7

1.4.4. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 8

1.4.5. Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 9

1.4.6. The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Testing Status and Prospect (2015-2020) 10

1.5. Global Market Size of Mobile Testing (2015-2026) 11

2. Company Profiles 12

2.1. IBM 12

2.1.1. IBM Mobile Testing Production Sites and Area Served 12

2.1.2. IBM Mobile Testing Products, Services and Solutions 12

2.1.3. IBM Mobile Testing Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 13

2.1.4. IBM Main Business and Markets Served 13

2.2. Accenture 14

2.2.1. Accenture M

Continued….

