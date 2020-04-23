Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Detailed Report with Growth Opportunity by Major Players Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited

New Growth Forecast Report on Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment), Purchase Type (Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups, Merchandise & Coupons, Money Transfers & Payments, Travel & Ticketing, Others), End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality & Tourism, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry

Global Mobile Payment Technologies industry report contains proven by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, focusing top manufacturers in global market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer. It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Global mobile payment technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Product definition-:Mobile payment technologies are the services provided by various financial institutions, network providers and digital financial merchants wherein the users can transact with individuals & organisations with the help of their smartphones, smart devices in the financial sense for the exchange of products & services availed by the user. The integration of these technologies with smart devices transforms them into a mode of payment operations, helping in secure financial transactions. This method is used to avoid the usage of physical currency forms.

The report provides answers to all the queries that the customers have before purchasing the report. Few of questions are answered below-:

What are the market tools and techniques employed to evaluate overall market?

Various market research tools and techniques such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Primary and secondary research methodologies have utilized to dig deep into this Mobile Payment Technologies market These research tools helps to identify hidden market opportunities of the market.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of users of smartphones, smart devices availing the usage of internet is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of innovative methods of usage and advancements in technology; the market is expected to be driven by this factor

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding security and threats of hacking private information is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of regulations and standards to transact with individuals and organisations in different regions or across borders; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

What methodology is used to break down complex Mobile Payment Technologies market data?

Research analysts and market experts have performed segmentation of the overall Mobile Payment Technologies market to get a clear profound knowledge in an easy to understand manner. Each segment of the report reveals essential information that can be used to experience strong growth in this competitive market. Segmentation has been done on the basis of-:

By Type Proximity Payment Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Code Payment Remote Payment Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based) Direct Operator Billing Digital Wallet Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK) By Purchase Type Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups Merchandise & Coupons Money Transfers & Payments Travel & Ticketing, Others By End-Use Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Retail Media & Entertainment Hospitality & Tourism Education Healthcare IT & Telecommunications



Which Regions Covers in the Report Study?

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What are the different types of analysis this Mobile Payment Technologies report covers largely?

The Mobile Payment Technologies market report performs competitive and geographical analysis to get a detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading organizations to help the readers to understand the level of competition.

Few of the key players are listed below-Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation; BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited; PayUmoney; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom; Safaricom; Comviva and among others.

For geographical analysis, the report examines the different areas on which the market segmentation is based on. Changing political situations, budgetary plans, government policies, in specific districts and nations has additionally been talked about in this research report.

Competitive Analysis: Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market

Global mobile payment technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile payment technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

What Qualitative and Quantitative Insights in the Report?

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Why to Buy this Research Study?

A detailed analysis of key segments of the market

Recent developments in the market’s competitive landscape

Detailed analysis of market segments up to second or third level of segmentation

Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the market in terms of revenue and/or volume

Key business strategies adopted by influential market vendors

Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market

Growth opportunities in emerging and established markets

Recommendations to market players to stay ahead of the competition

