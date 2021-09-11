Global Mobile Encryption Market 2020 Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Adeya , AlertBoot Data Security, Becrypt, BlackBerry, CSG, DataMotion, Dell Technologies

This Mobile Encryption market research report is generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology for the best results. This report uncovers the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, geographical analysis and many other parameters about ICT industry that helps drive your business into right direction. The insights provided in this market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. Moreover, the Mobile Encryption report is structured by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for the clients.
Leading Players Global Mobile Encryption Market are Adeya , AlertBoot Data Security, Becrypt, BlackBerry, CSG, DataMotion, Dell Technologies, ESET, MobileIron, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, and so on
Global mobile encryption market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 31.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing concern for data security issues and privacy of data and proliferation of smartphones and tablets across enterprises.
Mobile encryption is the method of clambering or encryption of helpful information in mobile devices to limit unauthorized access. The encryption takes place for the information existing in the computer as well for the information that travels through the computer to different media such as the Internet. Dependence on the mobile device, its robbery and the storing of subtle data on the devices generates massive ultimatum for services and apps for mobile encryption.
Key Players
deya SA, AlertBoot Data Security, Becrypt, Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., CSG, Inc., Certes Networks, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., DataMotion, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., ESET, Gold Line Group Ltd., MobileIron, Inc., Open Whisper Systems, Proofpoint, Inc., SecurStar, Silent Circle, LLC, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Intel Corporation, KoolSpan, Inc., T-Systems International GmbH, Zix Corporation, and so on.
Market Drivers:
- Growing use of mobile devices in the organizations, fuels the growth of the market
- Increasing concern towards sensitive and important data in various mobile devices, also impacts the market growth
- Surging trend for IoT among end-users, is helping the market to grow
- Need for stringent compliance and regulatory requirements, fosters the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The operation outflow for the mobile encryption, is a main limitation for the market
- Absence of trained workforce and alertness, also poses the threat to the market
Major Highlights of TOC:
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Scope/opportunities of the Report
Research Methodology
Market Landscape
Pipeline Analysis
Market Sizing
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer Landscape
Regional Landscape
Business Decision Framework
Drivers And Challenges
Market Key Trends
Players Landscape
Players Analysis
Appendix
Key Market Segmentation of Mobile Encryption Market
Major Geographic Regions Include are: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Application
- Disk encryption
- File/folder encryption
- Communication encryption
- Cloud encryption
- Others
By End-User Type
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large enterprises
By Deployment Type
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Government and public sector
- Telecommunications and IT
- Retail
- Others
