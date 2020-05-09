Global Mobile Collaboration Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Mobile Collaboration Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). In this increasingly mobile and inclusive business world, mobile collaboration is becoming an indispensable aspect of every organization. By converging voice, video, and data communications, mobile collaboration provides various functionalities, which drives the market forward.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312647

– With the emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD), which is a perfect model to complement this shifting paradigm of a typical workplace, it is expected to drive the market forward. With the transition from desktop to mobile happening at a rapid pace, BYOD allows various employees in different organizations to use the devices they are familiar with, which improves collaboration, general productivity, and drive innovation.

– Moreover, the results of a well-deployed mobile collaboration solution, will not only improve business operations but will also raise employee satisfaction levels.

– Currently, employees across various organizations are expecting flexible working alternatives and organizations are also focusing on providing solutions that meet employee needs. This trend is expected to increase productivity, as employees will have accessibility to efficient solutions on their preferred devices at any point of time from any geographical location, which is a primary factor driving the growth of the market studied.

Scope of the Global Mobile Collaboration Market Report

Mobile collaboration is a process of communication that utilizes the application of electronic devices and the software solutions enabling people in different geographic locations work together at various levels. Mobile collaboration is a combination of two words, ‘mobile’ and ‘collaboration’ which implies working together in a smart and better way through the use of mobile devices.

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment is Expected to Witness High Growth

– Mobile collaboration services enable retailers to access a better platform for collaboration and smarter way to interact seamlessly. Moreover, usage of virtual devices, such as mobiles and tablets, reduces cost and enables flexible expansions across the enterprises.

– With the changing customer-purchasing trends, it has resulted in a dynamic shift in the modern retail industry from a single point of interaction to omnichannel interactions such as web or social media. The increasing demand from consumers has created the need for an enhanced shopping experience across all channels.

– Mobile collaboration is a service/solution that provides all communication and networking resources, such as server-based applications, telephone, instant messaging, email, and video, into a single infrastructure. With multiple features offered in a single service, the adoption of mobile collaboration services in the retail industry is growing globally fueling the growth of the market studied.

– Moreover, with the increasing sales of retail (e-commerce), the market is expected to have a positive growth because mobile collaboration has the potential to improve the customer experience and also to provide significant cost saving and flexibility.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North American region holds the largest market share owing to the resource and budget constraints among small and medium retail enterprises, which are the primary factor driving the market for mobile collaboration services in this region.

– Major player, such as IBM, are investing and providing mobile collaboration services in this region which is driving the growth of the market. For instance, IBM, in collaboration with Cisco Systems, offers software systems for consumers to find key information and stay connected to the work environment.

– Other enterprises in this region are empowering their employees with mobile collaboration capabilities through personal cloud sharing, smart devices, and mobiles to innovate in the workplace and stay competitive. This indirectly helped in the high adoption of mobile collaboration services. The shift to hybrid cloud models in order to take advantage of the increased scalability and availability is further driving the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile collaboration market is moderately competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market running their business in the domestic and international market. The market is moderately concentrated with the major players adopting key strategies such as product innovation, service innovation, and mergers and acquisition. Some of the major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation among others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Avaya, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Siemens AG

– Oracle Corporation

– Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

– Ribbon Communications LLC

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/mobile-collaboration-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Demand for BYOD Applications

4.3.2 Growing Smart Devices Sales

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Concerns to Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Portals and Intranet Platform

5.1.2 File Sharing and Synchronization

5.1.3 Enterprise Video

5.1.4 Enterprise Social Network

5.1.5 Other Solutions

5.2 By Services

5.2.1 Managed services

5.2.2 Professional services

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Public sector

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Energy and utilities

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 IT and telecom

5.3.7 Travel and hospitality

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 Avaya, Inc.

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 NEC Corporation

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Siemens AG

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

6.1.9 Ribbon Communications LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312647

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155