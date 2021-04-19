GLOBAL MOBILE CLOUD MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2024)

Global Mobile Cloud Market Overview

The mobile cloud market has registered a value of USD 24.51 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 94.75 billion by the end of 2024, recording a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The cloud segment across the enterprises continues to make notable progress in environment-friendly innovations that meet consumer demand for a more sustainable community. There is a noticeable rise in awareness about high-performance mobile cloud platforms that have catered the growing need across various end-user segments.

– With the continuous evolution of cloud computing, coupled with the increasing adoption, leads to the upsurge in the mobile cloud.

– The mobile cloud offers access to cloud-based applications and services directly to portable devices. This creates an ease of accessing applications or services stored with desired data on any device.

– The substantial growth in smartphones and other portable devices is likely to create new avenues and opportunities for cloud service providers and application developers to penetrate the market.

Scope of the Global Mobile Cloud Market Report

The mobile cloud refers to cloud-based data, applications, and services designed specifically to be used on mobile and other portable devices. It enables the delivery of applications and services to mobile users that are powered from a remote cloud sever or environment. Mobile cloud uses cloud computing to deliver applications to mobile devices.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare App Market is Gaining Traction in the Mobile Cloud Market

– The healthcare industry has witnessed rapid changes over time, globally. Outbreak of new diseases, growth in regulatory norms across the world, focus on population health management, inventions, more informed customers, and growth in the advanced mobile application are some of the factors, which are augmenting the growth of healthcare cloud applications, which in turn, may boost the mobile cloud solutions and services over the forecast period.

– Moreover, incremental innovations in the field of communication have led to the use of wireless communication modules for transmission of data in healthcare gadgets, which improves the healthcare management system. Moreover, the new age mobile application may process information and initiate remote diagnostics, as part of several built-in preventive actions for enabling better healthcare services.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– In Asia-Pacific, smartphone penetration, along with the rising utilization of online banking, is expected to drive the market in the region, over the forecast period. Notably, a handful amount of companies are encouraging to bring your own device (BYOD) policy, which may have a positive impact on the integration of mobile cloud applications, thereby, boosting the market growth.

– However, the stringent regulations associated with BYOD by government may discourage the firms to implement the technology within their organization; thus, restraining the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile cloud market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Moreover, due to innovation across the cloud segment, most of the companies are increasing their market presence, thereby tapping customers across the subsequent markets.

– October 2018 – Oracle NetSuite announced a series of new innovations to help organizations across industries to grow revenues, expand internationally, and empower business users. The new commerce, financial management, and analytics capabilities help organizations take advantage of the NetSuite platform to exceed customer expectations, enable international expansion, and respond quickly to vital business needs.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Development in IT Infrastructure in the Emerging Countries

4.3.2 Advancing Internet Connectivity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Concerns Associated With Data Security

4.5 Industry Policies

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Gaming

5.1.2 Finance and Business

5.1.3 Entertaintment

5.1.4 Education

5.1.5 Healthcare

5.1.6 Travel

5.1.7 Other Applications

5.2 By User

5.2.1 Enterprise

5.2.2 Consumer

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.3 Google LLC

6.1.4 Oracle Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 SAP SE

6.1.7 Akamai Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Salesforce.com Inc.

6.1.9 Cloudways Ltd

6.1.10 Kony Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

