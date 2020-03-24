Global Military Communications Market, Product Demand, Services, Processes, Business Competitors, Growth, Sales Area and Industry Foresight till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Military Communications Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Military Communications market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Military communications are the transmission of information by means of communications or other means for the purpose of military command.

Geographic dispersion of military is one of the reason for the growth in the market for fast operations and communications.

In 2018, the global Military Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Military Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin

Bae Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Anschutz

Thales Group

Alcatel-Lucent

General Dynamics

Harris

L-3 Communications Holdings

Rockwell Collins

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Military Satellite Communication

Military Wireless System

Military Security System

Communications Supervision And Management System

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Communications

Water Communication

Ground Communication

Maritime Communication

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Military Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Military Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Military Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Military Satellite Communication

1.4.3 Military Wireless System

1.4.4 Military Security System

1.4.5 Communications Supervision And Management System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Military Communications Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Air Communications

1.5.3 Water Communication

1.5.4 Ground Communication

1.5.5 Maritime Communication

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Military Communications Market Size

2.2 Military Communications Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Military Communications Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Military Communications Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Military Communications Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Military Communications Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Military Communications Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Military Communications Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Military Communications Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Military Communications Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Military Communications Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Military Communications Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Military Communications Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Military Communications Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Military Communications Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Military Communications Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Military Communications Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Military Communications Key Players in China

7.3 China Military Communications Market Size by Type

7.4 China Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Military Communications Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Military Communications Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Military Communications Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Military Communications Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Military Communications Key Players in India

10.3 India Military Communications Market Size by Type

10.4 India Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Military Communications Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Military Communications Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Military Communications Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Military Communications Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Lockheed Martin

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.2 Bae Systems

12.2.1 Bae Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.2.4 Bae Systems Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Bae Systems Recent Development

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.3.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.3.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.4 Raytheon Anschutz

12.4.1 Raytheon Anschutz Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.4.4 Raytheon Anschutz Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Raytheon Anschutz Recent Development

12.5 Thales Group

12.5.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Group Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.6 Alcatel-Lucent

12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.6.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.7 General Dynamics

12.7.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.7.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.8 Harris

12.8.1 Harris Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.8.4 Harris Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Harris Recent Development

12.9 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings

12.9.1 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.9.4 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings Recent Development

12.10 Rockwell Collins

12.10.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Military Communications Introduction

12.10.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Military Communications Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

