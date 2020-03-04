Global MIDI Controller Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period 2020-2027

The Global MIDI Controller Market is expected to grow from USD 456.92 Million in 2019 to USD 585.59 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) is a technique in which devices are connected to make and control sound such as samplers, synthesizers, and computers so that they can connect with each other, using MIDI messages. A MIDI controller is hardware or software that creates and conveys MIDI data to MIDI-enabled instrument, generally to trigger sounds and to control parameters of an electronic music piece. MIDI controllers typically do not create or produce musical sounds by themselves. MIDI controllers typically have some sort of interface which should be pressed, strike, blow or touched by the performer. This action creates MIDI data (e.g. notes played and their intensity), which can then be communicated to a MIDI-compatible sound module or synthesizer using a MIDI cable. The sound module or synthesizer in turn make a sound which is amplified through a loudspeaker.

The MIDI controller can be occupied with any number of buttons, pedals, sliders, knobs, and other sensors, and may or may not contain a piano keyboard. This has increased its demand that has further increased the market of MIDI controller. The versatility and portability of MIDI controller as well as real-time control on the MIDI has increased the market growth. This has increased its demand that has further increased the market of MIDI controller. The versatility and portability of MIDI controller as well as real-time control on the MIDI has increased the market growth. MIDI keyboard controllers have turned out to be an important part of the music-making procedure for contemporary musicians and producers owing to the increasing utilization of virtual instruments onstage and in the studio.

The market has been segmented on the basic of type, application and region. Type segment includes 37 Key, 49 Key, 61 Key, 76 Key and 88 Key. 61 Key segment held largest market share of 25.49% and valued at USD 116.47 million in 2019. Application segment includes Household, stage and others. Stage segment held the largest market share of 70.80% and valued at USD 323.50 million in 2019. A live performance option that is often overlooked by guitarists or other instrumentalists is incorporating a pad-based MIDI controller, many of which emulate old school drum machines. Since MIDI controllers don’t produce any sounds of their own, the choice of DAW is set by the user, one that has a sampler, or drum rack, usually available via a laptop. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC. North America held the largest market share of 40.04% and valued at USD 182.95 million in 2019.

The market is fragmented into key players are Korg inc, Novation Digital Music System, Arturia S.A, Midiplus Inc, Alesis LLC, M-Audio, Studiologic, Samson technologies and Akai Professional. Akai Professional held the largest market share of 17.12% in 2019.

