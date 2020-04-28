Global Microfluidics Market 2020 To Expand At A CAGR Of 18.7% By Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc

Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 23,439.5 million by 2025 from USD 5,988.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Microfluidics market analysis report also enlists the leading competitors and provides the insights about the strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the healthcare industry. All the numerical data included in the report is backed up by excellent tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and others. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with this market research report. This microfluidics market analysis report can be relied upon for sure when thinking about key business decisions.

Key Points: Global Microfluidics Market

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.

The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global microfluidics market are increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

The global microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of components into microfluidic chips, micropumps, microneedles and others. In 2018, microfluidic chips are anticipated to lead the market with 56.0% shares and will grow at USD 13,433.3 million by 2025. It is exceeding at the highest CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period.

The global microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of material into polymer, glass, silicon and others. In 2018, the polymers market is assessed to dominate with 55.9% shares and will collect around USD 13, 284.0 million by 2025. It is rising at the CAGR of 18.9%.

The global microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of sectors into industrial and healthcare. In 2018, healthcare sector is projected to lead the market with 66.5% shares and is expected to reach 15,899.6 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 19.0% in the forecast period. The industrial sector is further segmented into biotechnology, energy, nutraceuticals & food, cosmetics and chemical. The healthcare sector is segmented into POC diagnostics, cell analysis, drug discovery, immunoassays, genotyping & sequencing, microarray analysis, in-vitro diagnostics, biomarker analysis and others.

The global microfluidics market based on end-users is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories & academia and industrial R&D. In 2018, hospitals market is estimated to rule with 63.1% shares and will cross USD 15, 137.3 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 19.1%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

