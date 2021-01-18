Global Micro Motor Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Global Micro Motor Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 28.13 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.86 billion, registering a CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This projected rise in the value can be attributed to the increasing applications and demand from the various segments of the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Micro Motor Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro motor market are Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corp., Nidec Corporation, Bühler Motor GmbH, ABB, MABUCHI MOTOR CO. LTD., maxon motor ag, CONSTAR MICROMOTOR CO. LTD, DENSO CORPORATION, Siemens AG, cgglobal.com, FAULHABER Group, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co.Ltd., ABShot Tecnics S.L., New Guanlian Motor, Telco, Shinano Kenshi Co.Ltd., Precision Microdrives Limited, and Printed Motor Works.

This report studies Global Micro Motor Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Market Definition: Global Micro Motor Market

Micro motors are small sized electrical motors that convert the electrical energy into mechanical energy. These motors are sourced either through alternate or direct current sources. They work along the same platform of an electric generator just in reverse, for example in electric generator mechanical energy is converted into electrical energy and then sourced out for the electrical appliances and motors, whereas electric motors convert this electric energy received from the electric generators and convert into mechanical energy to work the appliance they are installed upon.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand and application from the various industries and segments is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in technology and demand from developing regions and countries is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost for the maintenance of brushed DC motor is expected to restrain the market growth

High investment and installation of automated production which employs these micro motors are expected to restrain the market growth

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Micro Motor Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced that it had agreed to integrate ASMO Co. Ltd. into itself. The integration is aimed at developing and advancing the environment-friendly micro motors.

In April 2016, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co.Ltd. announced the launch of its two new brushless three-phase motors – 57BLSH40 and 57BLSH60. This product launch will reinforce the market position of the company in the various segments.

Competitive Analysis: Global Micro Motor Market

Global micro motor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro motor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

