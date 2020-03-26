Global Micro-Inverter Market 2020 By Types, Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Report of Global Micro-Inverter Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Micro-Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Micro-Inverter

1.2 Micro-Inverter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro-Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Single Phase

1.2.3 Three Phase

1.3 Micro-Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Micro-Inverter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 PV Power Plant

1.4 Global Micro-Inverter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Micro-Inverter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Micro-Inverter Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Micro-Inverter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Micro-Inverter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Micro-Inverter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Micro-Inverter Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Micro-Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Micro-Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Micro-Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Micro-Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Micro-Inverter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Micro-Inverter Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Micro-Inverter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Micro-Inverter Production

3.4.1 North America Micro-Inverter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Micro-Inverter Production

3.5.1 Europe Micro-Inverter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Micro-Inverter Production

3.6.1 China Micro-Inverter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Micro-Inverter Production

3.7.1 Japan Micro-Inverter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Micro-Inverter Production

3.8.1 South Korea Micro-Inverter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Micro-Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Micro-Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Micro-Inverter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Micro-Inverter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Micro-Inverter Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Micro-Inverter Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Micro-Inverter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Micro-Inverter Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Micro-Inverter Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Micro-Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Micro-Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Micro-Inverter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Micro-Inverter Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Micro-Inverter Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Micro-Inverter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-Inverter Business

7.1 AEconversion

7.1.1 AEconversion Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 AEconversion Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AEconversion Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 AEconversion Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chilicon Power

7.2.1 Chilicon Power Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chilicon Power Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chilicon Power Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Chilicon Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Enluxsolar

7.3.1 Enluxsolar Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Enluxsolar Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Enluxsolar Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Enluxsolar Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Involar

7.4.1 Involar Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Involar Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Involar Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Involar Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ReneSola

7.5.1 ReneSola Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ReneSola Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ReneSola Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 ReneSola Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Saronic (EU) Power Tech

7.6.1 Saronic (EU) Power Tech Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Saronic (EU) Power Tech Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Saronic (EU) Power Tech Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Saronic (EU) Power Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Altenergy Power System

7.7.1 Altenergy Power System Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Altenergy Power System Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Altenergy Power System Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Altenergy Power System Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Darfon Electronics

7.8.1 Darfon Electronics Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Darfon Electronics Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Darfon Electronics Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Darfon Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Enphase Energy

7.9.1 Enphase Energy Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Enphase Energy Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Enphase Energy Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Enphase Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Omnik New Energy

7.10.1 Omnik New Energy Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Omnik New Energy Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Omnik New Energy Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Omnik New Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Samil Power

7.11.1 Samil Power Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Samil Power Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Samil Power Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Samil Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Sensata Technologies

7.12.1 Sensata Technologies Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Sensata Technologies Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Sensata Technologies Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Sensata Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Siemens

7.13.1 Siemens Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Siemens Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Siemens Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 SMA Solar Technology

7.14.1 SMA Solar Technology Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 SMA Solar Technology Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 SMA Solar Technology Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 SMA Solar Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Sparq Systems

7.15.1 Sparq Systems Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Sparq Systems Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Sparq Systems Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Sparq Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 SunPower

7.16.1 SunPower Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 SunPower Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 SunPower Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 SunPower Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 U R Energy

7.17.1 U R Energy Micro-Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 U R Energy Micro-Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 U R Energy Micro-Inverter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 U R Energy Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Micro-Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Micro-Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Micro-Inverter

8.4 Micro-Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Micro-Inverter Distributors List

9.3 Micro-Inverter Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Micro-Inverter (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Micro-Inverter (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Micro-Inverter (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Micro-Inverter Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Micro-Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Micro-Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Micro-Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Micro-Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Micro-Inverter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Micro-Inverter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Micro-Inverter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Micro-Inverter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Micro-Inverter by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Micro-Inverter

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Micro-Inverter by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Micro-Inverter by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Micro-Inverter by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Micro-Inverter by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

