Global Micellar Water Market 2020: Split by Product Types, with Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share Analysis during the Forecast Year 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Micellar Water market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 172.6 million by 2025, from $ 135.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Micellar Water business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micellar Water market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Micellar Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Mass Market

Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

Bioderma

Beiersdorf

LVMH

Unilever

AVON

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Pierre Fabre (Avene)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micellar Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Micellar Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micellar Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micellar Water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micellar Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Micellar Water Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Micellar Water Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Micellar Water Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mass Market

2.2.2 Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

2.3 Micellar Water Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Micellar Water Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Micellar Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Micellar Water Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Micellar Water Segment by Application

2.4.1 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

2.4.2 Independent Retailers

2.4.3 Online Sales

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Micellar Water Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Micellar Water Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Micellar Water Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Micellar Water Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Micellar Water by Company

3.1 Global Micellar Water Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Micellar Water Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Micellar Water Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Micellar Water Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Micellar Water Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Micellar Water Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Micellar Water Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Micellar Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Micellar Water Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Micellar Water Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Micellar Water by Regions

4.1 Micellar Water by Regions

4.2 Americas Micellar Water Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Micellar Water Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Micellar Water Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Micellar Water Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Micellar Water Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Micellar Water Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Micellar Water Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Micellar Water Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Micellar Water Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Micellar Water Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Micellar Water Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Micellar Water Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Micellar Water Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Micellar Water Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Micellar Water by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Micellar Water Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Micellar Water Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Micellar Water Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Micellar Water Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Micellar Water by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Micellar Water Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Micellar Water Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Micellar Water Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Micellar Water Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Micellar Water Distributors

10.3 Micellar Water Customer

11 Global Micellar Water Market Forecast

11.1 Global Micellar Water Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Micellar Water Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Micellar Water Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Micellar Water Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Micellar Water Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Micellar Water Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 L’Oreal

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.1.3 L’Oreal Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 L’Oreal Latest Developments

12.2 Estee Lauder

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.2.3 Estee Lauder Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Estee Lauder Latest Developments

12.3 Bioderma

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.3.3 Bioderma Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Bioderma Latest Developments

12.4 Beiersdorf

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.4.3 Beiersdorf Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Beiersdorf Latest Developments

12.5 LVMH

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.5.3 LVMH Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 LVMH Latest Developments

12.6 Unilever

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.6.3 Unilever Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Unilever Latest Developments

12.7 AVON

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.7.3 AVON Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 AVON Latest Developments

12.8 P&G

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.8.3 P&G Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 P&G Latest Developments

12.9 Johnson & Johnson

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments

12.10 Pierre Fabre (Avene)

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Micellar Water Product Offered

12.10.3 Pierre Fabre (Avene) Micellar Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Pierre Fabre (Avene) Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

