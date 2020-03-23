Global Metal Pallet Pooling Market 2020: Analysis, Trend, Share, Size, Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

Pallet pooling is renting out or leasing pallets from a shared pool managed by a separate company. The independent pooling company is responsible for managing and ensuring that your pallets remain in good condition and ready for use whenever you require them.

In addition to in-house management, the same company is also responsible for managing the pallets that are taken to other companies or used to take products back to your manufacturing site.

All in all, having a pool service provider saves you the hassle of the logistics of a supply chain, which involves collecting pallets from the sites they’ve been transported to.

The core objective of a pool is to reduce the costs for the company obtaining it. The complexity of pallet procurement, coupled with management, recovery, repair, and waste management can lead to a significant addition in the total costs of a business.

When opting for pallet pooling, businesses look to concentrate on their capital expenditures and routine chain operations that constitute the core of their business – abolishing the costly distraction of owning and also maintaining a sizeable stock of pallets.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal Pallet Pooling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Metal Pallet Pooling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Metal Pallet Pooling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Brambles Limited

Euro Pool Group

Faber Halbertsma Groep B.V

JPR

KPP

Loscam

Schoeller Allibert

PECO Pallet

Demes Logistics GmbH

Zentek Pool System

IGPS Logistics LLC

Contraload NV

PPS Midlands

This study considers the Metal Pallet Pooling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Pallet Rental

Pallet Pooling

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Consumer Goods

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Mechanical

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Metal Pallet Pooling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Metal Pallet Pooling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Pallet Pooling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metal Pallet Pooling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Metal Pallet Pooling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

