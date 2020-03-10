Global Meta-Xylene Market 2020:Global Industry Trend, Size, Applications and Growth by Top Key Vendors

Global Meta-Xylene Market

Global Meta-Xylene Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter's Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market.

Market Analysis: Global Meta-Xylene Market

Global meta-xylene market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for adhesives and increasing demand of meta- xylene in construction industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global meta-xylene market are MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Cepsa, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., Avantor, Inc., BP p.l.c., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Perstorp, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry UK Ltd., Petrochemicals Europe, Redox Pty Ltd,Choice Organochem LLP, Opsis AB, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Central Drug House, GS Caltex Corporation, Hir Primak Enterprise. and others.

This report studies Global Meta-Xylene Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Global Meta-Xylene Market By Application (Isophthalic Acid, 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine, Solvents, Other Application), Type (Sorbex, UOP, Others), End- User (Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Aerospace), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Meta-Xylene Market

Meta-xylene or m- xylene is a colorless inflammable liquid which is mainly used for the production of isophthalic acid. They are usually in insoluble in water and have sweet fragrance. They are usually isomer of para-xylene and ortho-xylene. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction and others. Rising demand for isophthalic acid in various industries is fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising consumption of isophthalic acid is driving the market

Increasing demand for paint and coating in construction industry will also propel market

Growing prevalence for adhesives will also drive market

Rising demand of m- xylene from various end- users will also contribute as a factor for the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing health related problems related with m- xylene will restrain market

Harmful and hazardous effects of meta- xylene will also hamper market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., announced that from March 2017 they are going to reactivate their meta-xylene plant in Karashiki. It has the total production lines with annual capacity of 220,000 ton out of which this production line annual capacity of 70,000 tons. This reactivation will help the company to meet the need and requirement of meta- xylene worldwide and will also meet the requirement of MX in leather industry and purified isophthalic acid.

In August 2016, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited announced that they have signed an agreement with Cepsa for metaxylene. As per agreement, Cepsa will develop the second metaxylene unit so that they can supply it to IVL and this new unit has the ability to produce 70000 metric tonnes per year. This agreement will help the company to meet the growing demand for isopthalic acid worldwide.

Competitive Analysis:

Global meta-xylene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of meta-xylene market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

