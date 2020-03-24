Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mental Health Software and Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

Mental health software and devices is concerned with the application of information technology and advancements in devices for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental disorders. The main areas of mental health software and devices include diagnostic systems, analysis, electronic health record systems (EHR), terminology and coding systems, remote psychiatry, telemedicine and others.

In 2018, the global Mental Health Software and Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Core Solutions

Advanced

Sigmund Software

IBM

Credible Behavioral Health

ICANotes

NextStep Solutions

InSync Healthcare Solutions

iSalus Healthcare

Echo Group

Kareo

Cerner Corporation

Meditab Software

Nextgen Healthcare

Nuesoft Technologies

Raintree Systems

TheraNest

Valant

Welligent

WRS Health

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support

Health Management

E-Prescribing

Tele-Health

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mental Health Software and Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mental Health Software and Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

