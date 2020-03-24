Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Mental Health Software and Devices Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mental Health Software and Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
Mental health software and devices is concerned with the application of information technology and advancements in devices for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mental disorders. The main areas of mental health software and devices include diagnostic systems, analysis, electronic health record systems (EHR), terminology and coding systems, remote psychiatry, telemedicine and others.
In 2018, the global Mental Health Software and Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Core Solutions
Advanced
Sigmund Software
IBM
Credible Behavioral Health
ICANotes
NextStep Solutions
InSync Healthcare Solutions
iSalus Healthcare
Echo Group
Kareo
Cerner Corporation
Meditab Software
Nextgen Healthcare
Nuesoft Technologies
Raintree Systems
TheraNest
Valant
Welligent
WRS Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electronic Health Records (EHRs)
Clinical Decision Support
Health Management
E-Prescribing
Tele-Health
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mental Health Software and Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mental Health Software and Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
