Global Mental Health Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

Pune City, January, 2020 –Mental Health Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Anxiety Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Mood Disorder, Other); Treatment (Somatic Treatments, Psychotherapeutic Treatments) and Geography

The “Global Mental Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mental health market with detailed market segmentation by type, treatment and geography. The global mental health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mental health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: –

The report also includes the profiles of key mental health market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Allergan

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Wyeth LLC

Biogen

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Eli Lilly and Company

What is Market Overview of Mental Health Market Industry?

Mental health encompasses cognitive and emotional wellbeing. As per the WHO, mental health is a state of wellbeing in which an individual can cope up with day to day stress of life and can work productively. Many factors contribute to a person?s mental health, including Biological, life trauma, and family history. Growing cases of anxiety, depression, and suicide have increased concerns regarding mental health worldwide; therefore, augmenting demand for mental health pharmaceuticals and related therapies. For instance, mental and neurological disorders account for 10% of the global disease burden, the WHO.

Where are the market Dynamics for Mental Health Market Systems?

The mental health market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing elderly population, government initiatives to increase mental health awareness, and the growing number of people seeking professional help. Moreover, digital mental therapeutics, strategic mergers, and acquisitions by the market players are likely to create opportunities during the forecast period. For instance, recently, in September 2016, Sanofi partnered with Happify Health to improve the mental health of multiple sclerosis through an App. The aim is to maximize MS patient?s health along with medication.

How the Market Segmentations of Mental Health Market?

The global mental health market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on type, the market is segmented as anxiety disorders, substance abuse disorders, mood disorder and others (insomnia, binge eating disorder). Based on treatment, the market is segmented as somatic, psychotherapeutic, and others. Somatic treatments segment is further sub divided into medication, drug therapy, complementary & alternative medicine, and electroconvulsive therapy. Psychotherapeutic treatments are further categorized into cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), interpersonal therapy, marital psychotherapy, peer support, hypnotherapy, and behavior therapy techniques. Other types include hospitalization, case management, self-help plan, and art therapy.

