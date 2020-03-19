Global Mens Underwear Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Men’s Underwear market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15060 million by 2025, from $ 11880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Men’s Underwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Men’s Underwear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4219325

This study considers the Men’s Underwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Briefs

Trunk

Boxers

Thongs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

E-commerce

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Hanesbrands

Fast Retailing

Jockey International

PVH

Septwolves

American Eagle

Gunze

ThreeGun

Wacoal

Dolce&Gabbana

Triumph

Calida

Nanjiren

Iconix

Huijie

HUGO BOSS

Cosmo-lady

Pierre Cardin

MeUndies

Stonemen Underwear

Byford

Mundo Unico

Saxx

Duluth Trading

PSD Underwear

2(X)IST

Tommy John

GUJIN

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Men’s Underwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Men’s Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Men’s Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Men’s Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Men’s Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mens-underwear-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Men’s Underwear Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Men’s Underwear Segment by Type

2.2.1 Briefs

2.2.2 Trunk

2.2.3 Boxers

2.2.4 Thongs

2.3 Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Men’s Underwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Men’s Underwear Segment by Application

2.4.1 Specialty Stores

2.4.2 Supermarket

2.4.3 E-commerce

2.5 Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Men’s Underwear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Men’s Underwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Men’s Underwear by Company

3.1 Global Men’s Underwear Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Men’s Underwear Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Men’s Underwear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Men’s Underwear Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Men’s Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Men’s Underwear Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Men’s Underwear by Regions

4.1 Men’s Underwear by Regions

4.2 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Men’s Underwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Men’s Underwear Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Men’s Underwear by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Men’s Underwear Distributors

10.3 Men’s Underwear Customer

11 Global Men’s Underwear Market Forecast

11.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Men’s Underwear Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Fruit of the Loom

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.1.3 Fruit of the Loom Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Fruit of the Loom Latest Developments

12.2 Aimer

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.2.3 Aimer Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Aimer Latest Developments

12.3 Hanesbrands

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.3.3 Hanesbrands Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Hanesbrands Latest Developments

12.4 Fast Retailing

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.4.3 Fast Retailing Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Fast Retailing Latest Developments

12.5 Jockey International

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.5.3 Jockey International Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Jockey International Latest Developments

12.6 PVH

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.6.3 PVH Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 PVH Latest Developments

12.7 Septwolves

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.7.3 Septwolves Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Septwolves Latest Developments

12.8 American Eagle

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.8.3 American Eagle Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 American Eagle Latest Developments

12.9 Gunze

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.9.3 Gunze Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Gunze Latest Developments

12.10 ThreeGun

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.10.3 ThreeGun Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 ThreeGun Latest Developments

12.11 Wacoal

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.11.3 Wacoal Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Wacoal Latest Developments

12.12 Dolce&Gabbana

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.12.3 Dolce&Gabbana Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Dolce&Gabbana Latest Developments

12.13 Triumph

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.13.3 Triumph Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Triumph Latest Developments

12.14 Calida

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.14.3 Calida Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Calida Latest Developments

12.15 Nanjiren

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.15.3 Nanjiren Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Nanjiren Latest Developments

12.16 Iconix

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.16.3 Iconix Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Iconix Latest Developments

12.17 Huijie

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.17.3 Huijie Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Huijie Latest Developments

12.18 HUGO BOSS

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.18.3 HUGO BOSS Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 HUGO BOSS Latest Developments

12.19 Cosmo-lady

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.19.3 Cosmo-lady Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Cosmo-lady Latest Developments

12.20 Pierre Cardin

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.20.3 Pierre Cardin Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Pierre Cardin Latest Developments

12.21 MeUndies

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.21.3 MeUndies Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 MeUndies Latest Developments

12.22 Stonemen Underwear

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.22.3 Stonemen Underwear Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Stonemen Underwear Latest Developments

12.23 Byford

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.23.3 Byford Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Byford Latest Developments

12.24 Mundo Unico

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.24.3 Mundo Unico Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Mundo Unico Latest Developments

12.25 Saxx

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.25.3 Saxx Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Saxx Latest Developments

12.26 Duluth Trading

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.26.3 Duluth Trading Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Duluth Trading Latest Developments

12.27 PSD Underwear

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.27.3 PSD Underwear Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 PSD Underwear Latest Developments

12.28 2(X)IST

12.28.1 Company Information

12.28.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.28.3 2(X)IST Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.28.4 Main Business Overview

12.28.5 2(X)IST Latest Developments

12.29 Tommy John

12.29.1 Company Information

12.29.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.29.3 Tommy John Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.29.4 Main Business Overview

12.29.5 Tommy John Latest Developments

12.30 GUJIN

12.30.1 Company Information

12.30.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered

12.30.3 GUJIN Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.30.4 Main Business Overview

12.30.5 GUJIN Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4219325

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155