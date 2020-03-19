Global Mens Underwear Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Men’s Underwear market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15060 million by 2025, from $ 11880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Men’s Underwear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Men’s Underwear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Men’s Underwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Briefs
Trunk
Boxers
Thongs
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Specialty Stores
Supermarket
E-commerce
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Fruit of the Loom
Aimer
Hanesbrands
Fast Retailing
Jockey International
PVH
Septwolves
American Eagle
Gunze
ThreeGun
Wacoal
Dolce&Gabbana
Triumph
Calida
Nanjiren
Iconix
Huijie
HUGO BOSS
Cosmo-lady
Pierre Cardin
MeUndies
Stonemen Underwear
Byford
Mundo Unico
Saxx
Duluth Trading
PSD Underwear
2(X)IST
Tommy John
GUJIN
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Men’s Underwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Men’s Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Men’s Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Men’s Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Men’s Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Men’s Underwear Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Men’s Underwear Segment by Type
2.2.1 Briefs
2.2.2 Trunk
2.2.3 Boxers
2.2.4 Thongs
2.3 Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Men’s Underwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Men’s Underwear Segment by Application
2.4.1 Specialty Stores
2.4.2 Supermarket
2.4.3 E-commerce
2.5 Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Men’s Underwear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Men’s Underwear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Men’s Underwear by Company
3.1 Global Men’s Underwear Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Men’s Underwear Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Men’s Underwear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Men’s Underwear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Men’s Underwear Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Men’s Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Men’s Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Men’s Underwear Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Men’s Underwear by Regions
4.1 Men’s Underwear by Regions
4.2 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Men’s Underwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Men’s Underwear Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Men’s Underwear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Men’s Underwear Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Men’s Underwear Distributors
10.3 Men’s Underwear Customer
11 Global Men’s Underwear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Men’s Underwear Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Men’s Underwear Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Men’s Underwear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Fruit of the Loom
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.1.3 Fruit of the Loom Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Fruit of the Loom Latest Developments
12.2 Aimer
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.2.3 Aimer Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Aimer Latest Developments
12.3 Hanesbrands
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.3.3 Hanesbrands Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Hanesbrands Latest Developments
12.4 Fast Retailing
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.4.3 Fast Retailing Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Fast Retailing Latest Developments
12.5 Jockey International
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.5.3 Jockey International Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Jockey International Latest Developments
12.6 PVH
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.6.3 PVH Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 PVH Latest Developments
12.7 Septwolves
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.7.3 Septwolves Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Septwolves Latest Developments
12.8 American Eagle
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.8.3 American Eagle Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 American Eagle Latest Developments
12.9 Gunze
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.9.3 Gunze Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Gunze Latest Developments
12.10 ThreeGun
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.10.3 ThreeGun Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 ThreeGun Latest Developments
12.11 Wacoal
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.11.3 Wacoal Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Wacoal Latest Developments
12.12 Dolce&Gabbana
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.12.3 Dolce&Gabbana Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Dolce&Gabbana Latest Developments
12.13 Triumph
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.13.3 Triumph Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Triumph Latest Developments
12.14 Calida
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.14.3 Calida Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Calida Latest Developments
12.15 Nanjiren
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.15.3 Nanjiren Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Nanjiren Latest Developments
12.16 Iconix
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.16.3 Iconix Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Iconix Latest Developments
12.17 Huijie
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.17.3 Huijie Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Huijie Latest Developments
12.18 HUGO BOSS
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.18.3 HUGO BOSS Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 HUGO BOSS Latest Developments
12.19 Cosmo-lady
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.19.3 Cosmo-lady Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Cosmo-lady Latest Developments
12.20 Pierre Cardin
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.20.3 Pierre Cardin Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Pierre Cardin Latest Developments
12.21 MeUndies
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.21.3 MeUndies Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 MeUndies Latest Developments
12.22 Stonemen Underwear
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.22.3 Stonemen Underwear Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Stonemen Underwear Latest Developments
12.23 Byford
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.23.3 Byford Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Byford Latest Developments
12.24 Mundo Unico
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.24.3 Mundo Unico Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Mundo Unico Latest Developments
12.25 Saxx
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.25.3 Saxx Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Saxx Latest Developments
12.26 Duluth Trading
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.26.3 Duluth Trading Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Duluth Trading Latest Developments
12.27 PSD Underwear
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.27.3 PSD Underwear Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 PSD Underwear Latest Developments
12.28 2(X)IST
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.28.3 2(X)IST Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 2(X)IST Latest Developments
12.29 Tommy John
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.29.3 Tommy John Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 Tommy John Latest Developments
12.30 GUJIN
12.30.1 Company Information
12.30.2 Men’s Underwear Product Offered
12.30.3 GUJIN Men’s Underwear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.30.4 Main Business Overview
12.30.5 GUJIN Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
