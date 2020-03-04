Global Memory Foam Mattress Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Memory Foam Mattress market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6237.6 million by 2025, from $ 4187.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Memory Foam Mattress business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Memory Foam Mattress market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Memory Foam Mattress value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Below 10 cm

10 to 30 cm

Above 30 cm

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tempur Sealy

Mlily

Simmons

Sleemon

Serta

Kingsdown

Sinomax

Restonic

Corsicana Bedding

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Memory Foam Mattress consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Memory Foam Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Memory Foam Mattress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Memory Foam Mattress with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Memory Foam Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Memory Foam Mattress Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Memory Foam Mattress Segment by Type

2.2.1 Below 10 cm

2.2.2 10 to 30 cm

2.2.3 Above 30 cm

2.3 Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Memory Foam Mattress Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.5 Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Memory Foam Mattress by Company

3.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Memory Foam Mattress Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Memory Foam Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Memory Foam Mattress Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Memory Foam Mattress by Regions

4.1 Memory Foam Mattress by Regions

4.2 Americas Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Memory Foam Mattress Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Memory Foam Mattress Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Memory Foam Mattress Distributors

10.3 Memory Foam Mattress Customer

11 Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Forecast

11.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Memory Foam Mattress Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Memory Foam Mattress Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Memory Foam Mattress Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Memory Foam Mattress Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Tempur Sealy

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.1.3 Tempur Sealy Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Tempur Sealy Latest Developments

12.2 Mlily

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.2.3 Mlily Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Mlily Latest Developments

12.3 Simmons

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.3.3 Simmons Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Simmons Latest Developments

12.4 Sleemon

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.4.3 Sleemon Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Sleemon Latest Developments

12.5 Serta

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.5.3 Serta Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Serta Latest Developments

12.6 Kingsdown

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.6.3 Kingsdown Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Kingsdown Latest Developments

12.7 Sinomax

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.7.3 Sinomax Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Sinomax Latest Developments

12.8 Restonic

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.8.3 Restonic Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Restonic Latest Developments

12.9 Corsicana Bedding

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Memory Foam Mattress Product Offered

12.9.3 Corsicana Bedding Memory Foam Mattress Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Corsicana Bedding Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

