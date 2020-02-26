Global Melamine Market 2020 – Applications, Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecast Report to 2025

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4310930

Market Overview

The market for melamine is expected to register a CAGR of around 4%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is the rising demand from the construction industry. The availability of substitutes, like liquefied wood, soy, and powder coatings, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The increasing trend of melamine-based foams is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Laminates to Dominate the Market

– Melamine resins are the polymers of choice used in the outer or decorative layer of laminates, as well as in the manufacture of counter and tabletops, kitchen cabinets, flooring, furniture, etc.

– Melamine resins impart a hardness, transparency, stain resistance, freedom from discoloration, and overall durability. For this application, the resin, which is used to saturate the overlay or decorative sheet, is prepared by reacting approximately two moles of formaldehyde per mole of melamine.

– Phenolic resin costs less than melamine-formaldehyde resin. However, it is brown-yellow and non-transparent, hence, not suitable for surface layer applications. Melamine formaldehyde resin is widely used, as it is clear, transparent, and wear-resistant, and often serves as surface dipping material.

– Melamine laminated sheet is in a multilayer structure, including surface paper, decoration paper, and bottom paper. The surface paper is to protect patterns and designs on the decorative paper, to make the surface brighter, solider, and harder, and to provide it with better wear and corrosion resistance.•

– Melamine laminated sheet has superior heat-resistant properties, as it is made of the setting plastic. It does not get softened, cracked, or bubbled at a temperature over 100°C. It is well resistant to ironing and fire.

– These sheets are commonly applied to the surface decoration projects of walls, columns, tabletops, furniture, suspended ceilings, etc.

– •The growth in the global construction industry, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe, is expected to boost the consumption of melamine-laminated sheets, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. With growing construction activities and the increasing demand for laminates, wood adhesives, and paints and coatings in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of melamine is increasing in the region.

– In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the melamine of the regional market share. Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, in order to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in recent years.

– As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country. This scenario may concrete the demand for melamine materials in the nearby future.

– The large market size, coupled with the huge growth in Asia-Pacific, is quite instrumental in the expansion of the melamine market.

Competitive Landscape

The global melamine market is consolidated and the top five players account for a market share of ~40% of the total production capacity. These companies include OCI NV, Borealis AG, INEOS Group, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S.A., and Sichuan Chemical Works Group Ltd (SCWG).

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– BASF SE

– Borealis AG

– Cornerstone Chemical Company

– East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC)

– Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA

– Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

– INEOS Group

– Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)

– Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

– Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

– Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd

– OCI Melamine

– Qatar Melamine Co.

– Shanxi Fenghe Melamine Co.

– Sichuan Chemical Holdings Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/melamine-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Demand from the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Concerns about Formaldehyde Emission from Melamine-based Molding Compounds

4.2.2 Availability of Substitutes, like Liquefied Wood, Soy, and Powder Coatings

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends

4.6 Production Process

4.7 Import-Export Trends

4.8 Supply Scenario

4.8.1 Installed Capacity and Production Analysis (Major Plants and Locations)

4.9 Price Trend

4.10 Patent Analysis

4.11 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Laminates

5.1.2 Wood Adhesives

5.1.3 Molding Compounds

5.1.4 Paints and Coatings

5.1.5 Other Applications (Flame Retardants, Textile Resins, etc.)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Borealis AG

6.4.3 Cornerstone Chemical Company

6.4.4 East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC)

6.4.5 Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA

6.4.6 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

6.4.7 INEOS Group

6.4.8 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)

6.4.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.10 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

6.4.11 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd

6.4.12 OCI Melamine

6.4.13 Qatar Melamine Co.

6.4.14 Shanxi Fenghe Melamine Co.

6.4.15 Sichuan Chemical Holdings Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Trend of Melamine-based Foams

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4310930

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

