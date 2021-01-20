Global Medical Robots Industry with Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 By top Key Players Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Hocoma, Auris Health, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell, Inc., ARxIUM and Ekso Bionics

On the basis of application, the Global Medical Robots market has been segmented into laparoscopy, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, and other applications. The neurosurgery application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing precision and improved quality of medical robots which have encouraged the use of robots in neurosurgery.

Growth in the Global Medical Robots market can primarily be attributed to factors, such as increase in funding for medical robot research and the issuance of IPOs by medical robot companies.

Safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are expected to limit the growth of the Global Medical Robots market to a certain extent. The high cost of medical robots and lack of technical professionals to perform surgeries can hinder the growth of the Global Medical Robots market.

On the basis of type, the Global Medical Robots market is segmented into instruments & accessories and robotic systems. The robotic systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely due to the technological innovations, such as voice recognition, adaptive programming, improved sensors, and cloud technology that are being integrated into these robotic systems to increase their efficiency and utility.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Hocoma, Auris Health, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell, Inc., ARxIUM and Ekso Bionics.

Global Medical Robots Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2026

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Medical Robots providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Global Medical Robots market followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals in the region, favorable funding scenario for research on medical robots, and the availability of technologically advanced medical robots.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Medical Robots Market — Industry Outlook

4 Medical Robots Market Type Outlook

5 Medical Robots Market Application Outlook

6 Medical Robots Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

Disclaimer

