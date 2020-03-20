Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market 2020: Demand, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Disposable Gloves market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4481.5 million by 2025, from $ 4028.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Disposable Gloves business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Disposable Gloves market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Medical Disposable Gloves value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Latex Gloves
Nitrile Gloves
PVC Gloves
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Examination Gloves
Surgical Gloves
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Top Glove
ARISTA
Semperit
Hartalega
Ansell
Supermax
Cardinal Health
Medline
Medicom
YTY GROUP
Jaysun Glove
Shangdong Yuyuan
Jiangsu Cureguard Glove
KIRGEN
Rubbercare
HL Rubber Industries
Motex
Bluesail
Kossan
Zhanjiang jiali
Qingdao Heli
Ningbo Tianshun
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Disposable Gloves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Disposable Gloves market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Disposable Gloves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Disposable Gloves with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Medical Disposable Gloves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Segment by Type
2.2.1 Latex Gloves
2.2.2 Nitrile Gloves
2.2.3 PVC Gloves
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Medical Disposable Gloves Segment by Application
2.4.1 Examination Gloves
2.4.2 Surgical Gloves
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Medical Disposable Gloves by Company
3.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Medical Disposable Gloves Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Medical Disposable Gloves by Regions
4.1 Medical Disposable Gloves by Regions
4.2 Americas Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Medical Disposable Gloves Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Medical Disposable Gloves Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Disposable Gloves by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Medical Disposable Gloves Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Disposable Gloves by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Disposable Gloves Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Distributors
10.3 Medical Disposable Gloves Customer
11 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Market Forecast
11.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Medical Disposable Gloves Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Top Glove
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.1.3 Top Glove Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Top Glove Latest Developments
12.2 ARISTA
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.2.3 ARISTA Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 ARISTA Latest Developments
12.3 Semperit
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.3.3 Semperit Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Semperit Latest Developments
12.4 Hartalega
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.4.3 Hartalega Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Hartalega Latest Developments
12.5 Ansell
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.5.3 Ansell Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Ansell Latest Developments
12.6 Supermax
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.6.3 Supermax Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Supermax Latest Developments
12.7 Cardinal Health
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.7.3 Cardinal Health Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Cardinal Health Latest Developments
12.8 Medline
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.8.3 Medline Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Medline Latest Developments
12.9 Medicom
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.9.3 Medicom Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Medicom Latest Developments
12.10 YTY GROUP
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.10.3 YTY GROUP Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 YTY GROUP Latest Developments
12.11 Jaysun Glove
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.11.3 Jaysun Glove Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Jaysun Glove Latest Developments
12.12 Shangdong Yuyuan
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.12.3 Shangdong Yuyuan Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Shangdong Yuyuan Latest Developments
12.13 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.13.3 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Jiangsu Cureguard Glove Latest Developments
12.14 KIRGEN
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.14.3 KIRGEN Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 KIRGEN Latest Developments
12.15 Rubbercare
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.15.3 Rubbercare Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Rubbercare Latest Developments
12.16 HL Rubber Industries
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.16.3 HL Rubber Industries Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 HL Rubber Industries Latest Developments
12.17 Motex
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.17.3 Motex Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Motex Latest Developments
12.18 Bluesail
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.18.3 Bluesail Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Bluesail Latest Developments
12.19 Kossan
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.19.3 Kossan Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Kossan Latest Developments
12.20 Zhanjiang jiali
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.20.3 Zhanjiang jiali Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Zhanjiang jiali Latest Developments
12.21 Qingdao Heli
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.21.3 Qingdao Heli Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Qingdao Heli Latest Developments
12.22 Ningbo Tianshun
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Medical Disposable Gloves Product Offered
12.22.3 Ningbo Tianshun Medical Disposable Gloves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Ningbo Tianshun Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
