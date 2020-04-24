Global Medical Bed Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2026|Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

The medical bed report emphasizes on changing dynamics, growth-driving factors, restraints, and limitations. All the data and information collected in the report is studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. With the study of competitor analysis, businesses get know how of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.

In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical bed market market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical bed market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type Manual Semi- Electric Full Electric Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage Acute Care Long Term Care Psychiatric Care Maternity

By Application Intensive Care Non Intensive

By Type Electric Beds Semi Electric Bed Manual Bed

By End- User Hospital Home Care Elderly Care

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



