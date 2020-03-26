Global Maternity Wear Market 2020-2025 : The Report Encompasses The Rate Of Product Consumption From Across All Regions

Description
Snapshot
Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the woman’s belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.
The global Maternity Wear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Maternity Wear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Dresses
Tops
Bottoms
Lingerie
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
H&M
Destination Maternity
Gap
Mothercare
Thyme Maternity
OCTmami
JoJo Maman Bébé
Seraphine
Happy House
Hubo Mother
Liz Lange
Tianxiang
Gennie’s Maternity
Mamas & Papas
Angeliebe
Ripe Maternity
Amoralia
Rosemadame
Envie de Fraises
Ingrid & Isabel
Isabella Oliver
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Supermarket & Mall
Brand Store
Maternity & Baby Store
Online
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Maternity Wear Industry
Figure Maternity Wear Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Maternity Wear
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Maternity Wear
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Maternity Wear
Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Maternity Wear Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Dresses
Table Major Company List of Dresses
3.1.2 Tops
Table Major Company List of Tops
3.1.3 Bottoms
Table Major Company List of Bottoms
3.1.4 Lingerie
Table Major Company List of Lingerie
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Maternity Wear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Maternity Wear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 H&M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 H&M Profile
Table H&M Overview List
4.1.2 H&M Products & Services
4.1.3 H&M Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of H&M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Destination Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Destination Maternity Profile
Table Destination Maternity Overview List
4.2.2 Destination Maternity Products & Services
4.2.3 Destination Maternity Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Destination Maternity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Gap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Gap Profile
Table Gap Overview List
4.3.2 Gap Products & Services
4.3.3 Gap Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gap (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Mothercare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Mothercare Profile
Table Mothercare Overview List
4.4.2 Mothercare Products & Services
4.4.3 Mothercare Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mothercare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Thyme Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Thyme Maternity Profile
Table Thyme Maternity Overview List
4.5.2 Thyme Maternity Products & Services
4.5.3 Thyme Maternity Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thyme Maternity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 OCTmami (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 OCTmami Profile
Table OCTmami Overview List
4.6.2 OCTmami Products & Services
4.6.3 OCTmami Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of OCTmami (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 JoJo Maman Bébé (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 JoJo Maman Bébé Profile
Table JoJo Maman Bébé Overview List
4.7.2 JoJo Maman Bébé Products & Services
4.7.3 JoJo Maman Bébé Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of JoJo Maman Bébé (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Seraphine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Seraphine Profile
Table Seraphine Overview List
4.8.2 Seraphine Products & Services
4.8.3 Seraphine Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Seraphine (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Happy House (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Happy House Profile
Table Happy House Overview List
4.9.2 Happy House Products & Services
4.9.3 Happy House Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Happy House (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Hubo Mother (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Hubo Mother Profile
Table Hubo Mother Overview List
4.10.2 Hubo Mother Products & Services
4.10.3 Hubo Mother Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hubo Mother (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Liz Lange (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Liz Lange Profile
Table Liz Lange Overview List
4.11.2 Liz Lange Products & Services
4.11.3 Liz Lange Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Liz Lange (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Tianxiang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Tianxiang Profile
Table Tianxiang Overview List
4.12.2 Tianxiang Products & Services
4.12.3 Tianxiang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tianxiang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Gennie’s Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Gennie’s Maternity Profile
Table Gennie’s Maternity Overview List
4.13.2 Gennie’s Maternity Products & Services
4.13.3 Gennie’s Maternity Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gennie’s Maternity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Mamas & Papas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Mamas & Papas Profile
Table Mamas & Papas Overview List
4.14.2 Mamas & Papas Products & Services
4.14.3 Mamas & Papas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mamas & Papas (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Angeliebe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Angeliebe Profile
Table Angeliebe Overview List
4.15.2 Angeliebe Products & Services
4.15.3 Angeliebe Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Angeliebe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Ripe Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Ripe Maternity Profile
Table Ripe Maternity Overview List
4.16.2 Ripe Maternity Products & Services
4.16.3 Ripe Maternity Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ripe Maternity (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Amoralia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Amoralia Profile
Table Amoralia Overview List
4.17.2 Amoralia Products & Services
4.17.3 Amoralia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Amoralia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Rosemadame (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Rosemadame Profile
Table Rosemadame Overview List
4.18.2 Rosemadame Products & Services
4.18.3 Rosemadame Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rosemadame (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Envie de Fraises (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Envie de Fraises Profile
Table Envie de Fraises Overview List
4.19.2 Envie de Fraises Products & Services
4.19.3 Envie de Fraises Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Envie de Fraises (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Ingrid & Isabel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Ingrid & Isabel Profile
Table Ingrid & Isabel Overview List
4.20.2 Ingrid & Isabel Products & Services
4.20.3 Ingrid & Isabel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ingrid & Isabel (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Isabella Oliver (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Isabella Oliver Profile
Table Isabella Oliver Overview List
4.21.2 Isabella Oliver Products & Services
4.21.3 Isabella Oliver Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Isabella Oliver (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Maternity Wear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Maternity Wear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Maternity Wear Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Maternity Wear Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Maternity Wear Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Supermarket & Mall
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Supermarket & Mall, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Supermarket & Mall, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Brand Store
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Brand Store, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Brand Store, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Maternity & Baby Store
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Maternity & Baby Store, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Maternity & Baby Store, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Online
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Maternity Wear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Maternity Wear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Maternity Wear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Maternity Wear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Maternity Wear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Maternity Wear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Maternity Wear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Maternity Wear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Maternity Wear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Maternity Wear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
