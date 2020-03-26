Global Maternity Wear Market 2020-2025 : The Report Encompasses The Rate Of Product Consumption From Across All Regions

Description

Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the woman’s belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.

The global Maternity Wear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Maternity Wear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Dresses

Tops

Bottoms

Lingerie

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

H&M

Destination Maternity

Gap

Mothercare

Thyme Maternity

OCTmami

JoJo Maman Bébé

Seraphine

Happy House

Hubo Mother

Liz Lange

Tianxiang

Gennie’s Maternity

Mamas & Papas

Angeliebe

Ripe Maternity

Amoralia

Rosemadame

Envie de Fraises

Ingrid & Isabel

Isabella Oliver

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Supermarket & Mall

Brand Store

Maternity & Baby Store

Online

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Maternity Wear Industry

Figure Maternity Wear Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Maternity Wear

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Maternity Wear

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Maternity Wear

Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Maternity Wear Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Dresses

Table Major Company List of Dresses

3.1.2 Tops

Table Major Company List of Tops

3.1.3 Bottoms

Table Major Company List of Bottoms

3.1.4 Lingerie

Table Major Company List of Lingerie

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Maternity Wear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Maternity Wear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 H&M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 H&M Profile

Table H&M Overview List

4.1.2 H&M Products & Services

4.1.3 H&M Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of H&M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Destination Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Destination Maternity Profile

Table Destination Maternity Overview List

4.2.2 Destination Maternity Products & Services

4.2.3 Destination Maternity Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Destination Maternity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Gap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Gap Profile

Table Gap Overview List

4.3.2 Gap Products & Services

4.3.3 Gap Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gap (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Mothercare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Mothercare Profile

Table Mothercare Overview List

4.4.2 Mothercare Products & Services

4.4.3 Mothercare Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mothercare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Thyme Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Thyme Maternity Profile

Table Thyme Maternity Overview List

4.5.2 Thyme Maternity Products & Services

4.5.3 Thyme Maternity Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thyme Maternity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 OCTmami (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 OCTmami Profile

Table OCTmami Overview List

4.6.2 OCTmami Products & Services

4.6.3 OCTmami Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of OCTmami (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 JoJo Maman Bébé (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 JoJo Maman Bébé Profile

Table JoJo Maman Bébé Overview List

4.7.2 JoJo Maman Bébé Products & Services

4.7.3 JoJo Maman Bébé Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of JoJo Maman Bébé (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Seraphine (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Seraphine Profile

Table Seraphine Overview List

4.8.2 Seraphine Products & Services

4.8.3 Seraphine Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Seraphine (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Happy House (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Happy House Profile

Table Happy House Overview List

4.9.2 Happy House Products & Services

4.9.3 Happy House Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Happy House (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Hubo Mother (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Hubo Mother Profile

Table Hubo Mother Overview List

4.10.2 Hubo Mother Products & Services

4.10.3 Hubo Mother Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hubo Mother (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Liz Lange (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Liz Lange Profile

Table Liz Lange Overview List

4.11.2 Liz Lange Products & Services

4.11.3 Liz Lange Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Liz Lange (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Tianxiang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Tianxiang Profile

Table Tianxiang Overview List

4.12.2 Tianxiang Products & Services

4.12.3 Tianxiang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tianxiang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Gennie’s Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Gennie’s Maternity Profile

Table Gennie’s Maternity Overview List

4.13.2 Gennie’s Maternity Products & Services

4.13.3 Gennie’s Maternity Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gennie’s Maternity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Mamas & Papas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Mamas & Papas Profile

Table Mamas & Papas Overview List

4.14.2 Mamas & Papas Products & Services

4.14.3 Mamas & Papas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mamas & Papas (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Angeliebe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Angeliebe Profile

Table Angeliebe Overview List

4.15.2 Angeliebe Products & Services

4.15.3 Angeliebe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Angeliebe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Ripe Maternity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Ripe Maternity Profile

Table Ripe Maternity Overview List

4.16.2 Ripe Maternity Products & Services

4.16.3 Ripe Maternity Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ripe Maternity (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Amoralia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Amoralia Profile

Table Amoralia Overview List

4.17.2 Amoralia Products & Services

4.17.3 Amoralia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amoralia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Rosemadame (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Rosemadame Profile

Table Rosemadame Overview List

4.18.2 Rosemadame Products & Services

4.18.3 Rosemadame Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rosemadame (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Envie de Fraises (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Envie de Fraises Profile

Table Envie de Fraises Overview List

4.19.2 Envie de Fraises Products & Services

4.19.3 Envie de Fraises Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Envie de Fraises (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Ingrid & Isabel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Ingrid & Isabel Profile

Table Ingrid & Isabel Overview List

4.20.2 Ingrid & Isabel Products & Services

4.20.3 Ingrid & Isabel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ingrid & Isabel (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Isabella Oliver (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Isabella Oliver Profile

Table Isabella Oliver Overview List

4.21.2 Isabella Oliver Products & Services

4.21.3 Isabella Oliver Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Isabella Oliver (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Maternity Wear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Maternity Wear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Maternity Wear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Maternity Wear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Maternity Wear Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Maternity Wear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Supermarket & Mall

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Supermarket & Mall, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Supermarket & Mall, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Brand Store

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Brand Store, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Brand Store, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Maternity & Baby Store

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Maternity & Baby Store, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Maternity & Baby Store, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Online

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Maternity Wear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Maternity Wear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Maternity Wear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Maternity Wear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Maternity Wear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Maternity Wear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Maternity Wear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Maternity Wear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Maternity Wear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Maternity Wear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Maternity Wear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Maternity Wear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Maternity Wear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Maternity Wear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

