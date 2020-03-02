Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Insights: Top Players, Market-Share Business Strategies, Growth-Opportunities, Service Providers, Industry-Size, Competitive-Landscape, Statistics and Regional-Outlook till 2025

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world. These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.
The growing demand of reliable online learning technologies is the driving force of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.
In 2018, the global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Coursera
EdX
Udacity
Udemy
Academic
Apple
Codecademy
Crypt4you
FutureLearn
Iversity
Khan Academy
NovoEd
Peer 2 Peer University
PIER – International Education Services
StraighterLine
Veduca Edtech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CMOOC
XMOOC
Market segment by Application, split into
In-Service Staff
Non-In-Service Personnel
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 CMOOC
1.4.3 XMOOC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 In-Service Staff
1.5.3 Non-In-Service Personnel
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size
2.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in China
7.3 China Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in India
10.3 India Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Coursera
12.1.1 Coursera Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.1.4 Coursera Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Coursera Recent Development
12.2 EdX
12.2.1 EdX Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.2.4 EdX Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 EdX Recent Development
12.3 Udacity
12.3.1 Udacity Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.3.4 Udacity Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Udacity Recent Development
12.4 Udemy
12.4.1 Udemy Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.4.4 Udemy Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Udemy Recent Development
12.5 Academic
12.5.1 Academic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.5.4 Academic Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Academic Recent Development
12.6 Apple
12.6.1 Apple Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.6.4 Apple Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Apple Recent Development
12.7 Codecademy
12.7.1 Codecademy Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.7.4 Codecademy Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Codecademy Recent Development
12.8 Crypt4you
12.8.1 Crypt4you Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.8.4 Crypt4you Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Crypt4you Recent Development
12.9 FutureLearn
12.9.1 FutureLearn Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.9.4 FutureLearn Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 FutureLearn Recent Development
12.10 Iversity
12.10.1 Iversity Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction
12.10.4 Iversity Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Iversity Recent Development
12.11 Khan Academy
12.12 NovoEd
12.13 Peer Chapter Two: Peer University
12.14 PIER – International Education Services
12.15 StraighterLine
12.16 Veduca Edtech
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
