Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Insights: Top Players, Market-Share Business Strategies, Growth-Opportunities, Service Providers, Industry-Size, Competitive-Landscape, Statistics and Regional-Outlook till 2025

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world. These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.

The growing demand of reliable online learning technologies is the driving force of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.

In 2018, the global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Coursera

EdX

Udacity

Udemy

Academic

Apple

Codecademy

Crypt4you

FutureLearn

Iversity

Khan Academy

NovoEd

Peer 2 Peer University

PIER – International Education Services

StraighterLine

Veduca Edtech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMOOC

XMOOC

Market segment by Application, split into

In-Service Staff

Non-In-Service Personnel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CMOOC

1.4.3 XMOOC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 In-Service Staff

1.5.3 Non-In-Service Personnel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size

2.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in China

7.3 China Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in India

10.3 India Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Coursera

12.1.1 Coursera Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.1.4 Coursera Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Coursera Recent Development

12.2 EdX

12.2.1 EdX Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.2.4 EdX Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 EdX Recent Development

12.3 Udacity

12.3.1 Udacity Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.3.4 Udacity Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Udacity Recent Development

12.4 Udemy

12.4.1 Udemy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.4.4 Udemy Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Udemy Recent Development

12.5 Academic

12.5.1 Academic Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.5.4 Academic Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Academic Recent Development

12.6 Apple

12.6.1 Apple Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.6.4 Apple Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Apple Recent Development

12.7 Codecademy

12.7.1 Codecademy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.7.4 Codecademy Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Codecademy Recent Development

12.8 Crypt4you

12.8.1 Crypt4you Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.8.4 Crypt4you Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Crypt4you Recent Development

12.9 FutureLearn

12.9.1 FutureLearn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.9.4 FutureLearn Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 FutureLearn Recent Development

12.10 Iversity

12.10.1 Iversity Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Introduction

12.10.4 Iversity Revenue in Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Iversity Recent Development

12.11 Khan Academy

12.12 NovoEd

12.13 Peer Chapter Two: Peer University

12.14 PIER – International Education Services

12.15 StraighterLine

12.16 Veduca Edtech

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

