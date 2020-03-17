Global Massive MIMO Market Big Growth in 2020 | Verizon Communications, ZTE Corporation, Sprint Corporation, China Mobile Limited

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Massive MIMO Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Massive MIMO market research report provides estimation and analysis of the rising trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the industry. Besides, Massive MIMO report systematically gathers the information about influencing factors for the industry which contains customer behavior, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. This Massive MIMO report brings into light several information about the industry that display important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the sphere. By applying business intelligence, the report is organized which provides thorough and extensive market insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study Bharti Airtel Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, T-Mobile US, Inc., China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Nokia Corporation, Idea Cellular Limited, Vodafone Group plc, Telefónica, S.A., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk, Telstra Corporation Limited, CommScope Inc., and many more.

The Global Massive MIMO Market was valued at USD 1,120 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 19,900 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 42.4 % for the forecast period Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output is known as Massive MIMO is a wireless technology that helps in transferring more data using multiple transmitters and receivers. It is mostly used in telecommunication sector where the need for transmitting data to multiple users at a time is more critical. The massive MIMO uses multi-antenna Base Stations (BSs) to serve large amount of users

Nokia Oyj

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications

ZTE Corporation

Sprint Corporation

China Mobile Limited

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Massive MIMO market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Massive MIMO market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G),

Type Of Antennas (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & Above),

Spectrum (FDD, TDD, Others (FBMC And OFDM)),

Application (Commercial Use And Public Use),

Global Massive MIMO Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Need of high speed data transfer for large amount of data at a given time.

Increasing software implementation in communication network.

High signal to noise ratio and link reliability.

Large reduction in latency on air interface.

Market Restraints:

Lack of standardization of spectrum allocation.

High signal processing complexity due to utilization of large number of antennas and multiplexing.

