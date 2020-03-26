Global Mascara Market 2020-2025:Sales, Size, Consumption, Key Players, Revenue Growth, Trends and Regional Outlook

Description

Snapshot

Mascara is a cosmetic commonly used to enhance the eyes. It may darken, thicken, lengthen, and/or define the eyelashes. Normally in one of three forms—liquid, cake, or cream—the modern mascara product has various formulas; however, most contain the same basic components of pigments, oils, waxes, and preservatives.The product that people would recognize as mascara today did not develop until the nineteenth century. A chemist named Eugene Rimmel developed a cosmetic using the newly invented petroleum jelly. The name Rimmel became synonymous with the substance and still translates to “mascara” in the Portuguese, Spanish, Greek, Turkish, Romanian, and Persian languages today.Across the Atlantic Ocean and at roughly the same time, in 1913, a man named T. L. Williams created a remarkably similar substance for his sister Maybel. Later in 1917, T. L. Williams started a mail-order business from the product that grew to become the company Maybelline.The mascara developed by these two men consisted of petroleum jelly and coal in a set ratio. It was undeniably messy, and a better alternative was soon developed. A dampened brush was rubbed against a cake containing soap and black dye in equal proportions and applied to the lashes. Still it was extremely messy. No significant improvement occurred until 1957 with an innovation by Helena Rubinstein

The global Mascara market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Mascara by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Regular Mascaras

Waterproof Mascaras

Water Resistant Mascaras

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

L’Oréal

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

LVMH

Coty

Avon

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Missha

Chanel

Mary Kay

Alticor

PIAS

Natura

Revlon

Oriflame

GroupeRocher

Kose Corp

Beiersdorf

DHC

Thefaceshop

Gurwitch

Pola Orbis

Marie Dalgar

Elizabeth Arden

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Age 12 to 17

Age 18 to 24

Age 25 to 44

Age 45 to 64

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Mascara Industry

Figure Mascara Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Mascara

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Mascara

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Mascara

Table Global Mascara Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Mascara Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Regular Mascaras

Table Major Company List of Regular Mascaras

3.1.2 Waterproof Mascaras

Table Major Company List of Waterproof Mascaras

3.1.3 Water Resistant Mascaras

Table Major Company List of Water Resistant Mascaras

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Mascara Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Mascara Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Mascara Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Mascara Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Mascara Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Mascara Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 L’Oréal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 L’Oréal Profile

Table L’Oréal Overview List

4.1.2 L’Oréal Products & Services

4.1.3 L’Oréal Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of L’Oréal (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Estee Lauder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Estee Lauder Profile

Table Estee Lauder Overview List

4.2.2 Estee Lauder Products & Services

4.2.3 Estee Lauder Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Estee Lauder (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Procter & Gamble (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Procter & Gamble Profile

Table Procter & Gamble Overview List

4.3.2 Procter & Gamble Products & Services

4.3.3 Procter & Gamble Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Procter & Gamble (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 LVMH Profile

Table LVMH Overview List

4.4.2 LVMH Products & Services

4.4.3 LVMH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LVMH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Coty (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Coty Profile

Table Coty Overview List

4.5.2 Coty Products & Services

4.5.3 Coty Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Coty (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Avon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Avon Profile

Table Avon Overview List

4.6.2 Avon Products & Services

4.6.3 Avon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Avon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Shiseido (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Shiseido Profile

Table Shiseido Overview List

4.7.2 Shiseido Products & Services

4.7.3 Shiseido Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shiseido (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Amore Pacific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Amore Pacific Profile

Table Amore Pacific Overview List

4.8.2 Amore Pacific Products & Services

4.8.3 Amore Pacific Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amore Pacific (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Missha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Missha Profile

Table Missha Overview List

4.9.2 Missha Products & Services

4.9.3 Missha Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Missha (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Chanel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Chanel Profile

Table Chanel Overview List

4.10.2 Chanel Products & Services

4.10.3 Chanel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chanel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Mary Kay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Mary Kay Profile

Table Mary Kay Overview List

4.11.2 Mary Kay Products & Services

4.11.3 Mary Kay Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mary Kay (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Alticor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Alticor Profile

Table Alticor Overview List

4.12.2 Alticor Products & Services

4.12.3 Alticor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alticor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 PIAS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 PIAS Profile

Table PIAS Overview List

4.13.2 PIAS Products & Services

4.13.3 PIAS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PIAS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Natura (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Natura Profile

Table Natura Overview List

4.14.2 Natura Products & Services

4.14.3 Natura Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Natura (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Revlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Revlon Profile

Table Revlon Overview List

4.15.2 Revlon Products & Services

4.15.3 Revlon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Revlon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Oriflame (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Oriflame Profile

Table Oriflame Overview List

4.16.2 Oriflame Products & Services

4.16.3 Oriflame Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oriflame (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 GroupeRocher (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 GroupeRocher Profile

Table GroupeRocher Overview List

4.17.2 GroupeRocher Products & Services

4.17.3 GroupeRocher Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GroupeRocher (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Kose Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Kose Corp Profile

Table Kose Corp Overview List

4.18.2 Kose Corp Products & Services

4.18.3 Kose Corp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kose Corp (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Beiersdorf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Beiersdorf Profile

Table Beiersdorf Overview List

4.19.2 Beiersdorf Products & Services

4.19.3 Beiersdorf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beiersdorf (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 DHC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 DHC Profile

Table DHC Overview List

4.20.2 DHC Products & Services

4.20.3 DHC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DHC (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Thefaceshop (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Thefaceshop Profile

Table Thefaceshop Overview List

4.21.2 Thefaceshop Products & Services

4.21.3 Thefaceshop Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thefaceshop (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Gurwitch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Gurwitch Profile

Table Gurwitch Overview List

4.22.2 Gurwitch Products & Services

4.22.3 Gurwitch Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gurwitch (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Pola Orbis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Pola Orbis Profile

Table Pola Orbis Overview List

4.23.2 Pola Orbis Products & Services

4.23.3 Pola Orbis Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pola Orbis (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Marie Dalgar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Marie Dalgar Profile

Table Marie Dalgar Overview List

4.24.2 Marie Dalgar Products & Services

4.24.3 Marie Dalgar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Marie Dalgar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Elizabeth Arden (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Elizabeth Arden Profile

Table Elizabeth Arden Overview List

4.25.2 Elizabeth Arden Products & Services

4.25.3 Elizabeth Arden Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Elizabeth Arden (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Mascara Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Mascara Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Mascara Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Mascara Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Mascara Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Mascara Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Mascara Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Mascara Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Mascara MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Mascara Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Mascara Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Age 12 to 17

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 12 to 17, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 12 to 17, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Age 18 to 24

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 18 to 24, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 18 to 24, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Age 25 to 44

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 25 to 44, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 25 to 44, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Age 45 to 64

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 45 to 64, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Demand in Age 45 to 64, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Mascara Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Mascara Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Mascara Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Mascara Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Mascara Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Mascara Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Mascara Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Mascara Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Mascara Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Mascara Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Mascara Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Mascara Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Mascara Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Mascara Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Mascara Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Mascara Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

