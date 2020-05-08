Global Market for Fenugreek Gums to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities through 2028

Global Fenugreek Gums Market Outlook

Over the past couple of years, the specialty food ingredient market has been surging at a significant rate in terms of value sales which is attributable to the rise in awareness on the health benefits associated with the consumption of the product. Owing to the concerns over rising obesity rates, diseases caused on consumption of junk and unhealthy food products, consumers now desire for a healthy lifestyle when it comes to consumption of food. As a result, consumers now seriously considering natural food products in their regular diet. On the other hand, even the food manufacturers have been triggering demand for natural food ingredient in order to cater to the varying needs and demands of its target customers. Fenugreek gum is one such natural food product that has been gaining traction in the fields of food industry. Fenugreek gum is a soluble fiber extracted from fenugreek seeds. Fenugreek gum has a wide range of applications in the food industry. Due to high proportion presence of galactomannan as its major component in fenugreek gum, it has the function of controlling blood sugar and blood lipid. As a result, fenugreek gum has been sighting opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry as well.

Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Products is Driving Demand for Fenugreek Gums

Health conscious consumers seek for natural, organic and unmodified products that meet their essential health and nutrition needs. Conscious consumers insist that companies reliably and accurately detail product features and benefits. As a result, confluence of these factors has been gradually triggering demand for natural food ingredient like Fenugreek gum in the food processing industry. Fenugreek gum has been extensively being used for preparing sweets, ice creams, chewing gums, pickles etc. Besides that Fenugreek gum is also being used in pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of diabetes, reduction of sugar level and help burning of unwanted cholesterol. Fenugreek gum has some specific features which helps drives the demand for the product such as good viscosity, easily soluble in water, longer shelf life etc.

Global Fenugreek Gums: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Fenugreek Gums market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global Fenugreek Gums market has been segmented as –

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Dietary Supplements

On the basis of functions, the global Fenugreek Gums market has been segmented as –

Thickening agent

Stabilizing agent

Emulsifying agent

On the basis of formats, the global Fenugreek Gums market has been segmented as –

Powder

Granular

Liquid

Global Fenugreek Gums Market: Key Takeaway

The Asia Pacific regions accounts to comparatively higher value share as compared to other regions due to rise in demand for functional food products which paves a critical opportunity for fenugreek gums market to grow at a significant rate in terms of value and volume sales.

Global Fenugreek Gums Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Fenugreek Gums market are Altrafine Gums, Natural Agro Products, Royal Agrofoods Pvt. Ltd., Air Green, Shaanxi Yuantai Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Aatish Industries, Emrald Seed Products Ltd., Monterey Bay Spice Company, among others.